PSG Transfer News Roundup: Journalist backs Lionel Messi to extend Paris stay; Premier League clubs named as possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe, and more - October 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 1-0 win over Marseille in the season’s first Le Classique on Sunday (October 16) at the Parc des Princes. Neymar scored the only goal of the game to help his team continue their stay atop the standings.

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has said that Lionel Messi is likely to extend his stay in Paris. Elsewhere, two Premier League teams have been named as possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 16, 2022:

Guillem Balague backs Lionel Messi to extend PSG stay

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season in Paris.

Guillem Balague has said that Lionel Messi is happy at PSG. The Argentinean has enjoyed a blistering start to his second campaign at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old is also preparing to lead La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by PSG Talk, Balague said that Messi has settled in well with the Parisians.

“Happy as he has never been! Things are going well on the pitch; the team has adapted to him, or rather he has his hand in the game.All the coaches who have coached him since he was 11 say the same thing: Leo needs to be happy to develop his best football. This is exactly what is happening today. He feels a certain form of freedom in what he can do,” said Balague.

He added:

“Apart from his minor injury at the moment, he feels good, sharp, has done real pre-season preparation; he hasn’t had to live for months in a hotel, has recovered from a long infection due to Covid; Antonella (his wife) is working; she is developing her hair business; the children are well at school. … All the things that held him back last season no longer exist today. He has a free spirit.”

Balague added that Messi is likelier to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 giants, but a decision is unlikely before the World Cup.

“Today, I think he is closer to staying because he feels good; he is happy. But no decision will be made by the World Cup. It will be decided between next January and June. He has a two-year contract plus an option. But this option must be validated by both parties,” said Balague.

He continued:

“If he wishes to stay after 2023, a new contract will have to be negotiated. But if you ask me my feeling — and it’s just a feeling — at the moment, Messi is closer to staying in Paris than returning to Barcelona or moving to Miami.”

Messi has registered eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances for PSG this season.

Two Premier League clubs among possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move next year.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Chelsea and Manchester City are in the running to sign Kylian Mbappe. The French forward is reportedly unhappy at PSG and wants to leave next year.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Premier League duo have the ambition and financial muscle to complete the deal.

“If I was to predict landing spots for him in England right now, then Chelsea and Man City would probably be the two I would look most closely at, given their wealth and immediate ambition,” said Jones.

Mbappe has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances this season.

Neymar under pressure to deliver at World Cup, says Ronaldo Nazario

Neymar has enjoyed a great campaign under Christophe Galtier.

Neymar is under pressure to deliver at the FIFA World Cup, according to Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario. The PSG forward has been in superb form for PSG this season and will lead his country’s charge at the upcoming World Cup.

Speaking recently, as relayed by L’Equipe via 90 Min, Ronaldo said that Neymar has a balanced team to help him this year.

"I think the biggest pressure will be on Neymar. Of course, I think the team is much more balanced than in previous World Cups, that he will have the help of great players and that he is having a great time right now,” said Ronaldo.

He added:

“It's also a source of pride to see the Brazilians triumph here in Europe - Rodrygo, Vinicius and Raphinha this year at Barcelona, who has played very well at Leeds in previous years. It is a great pride to see the Brazilians doing so well."

Neymar has scored 12 times in 16 games for the Parisians this season.

