PSG Transfer News Roundup: Julian Draxler explains why he joined Benfica on loan; Parisians offered Neymar to Manchester City, and more - September 2, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire to take on Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 3). New manager Christophe Galtier has taken his team to the top of the league, with four wins in five games.

Meanwhile, Julian Draxler has explained why he joined Benfica on loan. Elsewhere, the Parisians offered Neymar to Manchester City this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 2, 2022:

Julian Draxler explains why he joined Benfica on loan

Julian Draxler has joined Benfica on loan.

Julian Draxler has revealed that he left PSG this summer in search of regular playing time, as reported by PSGTalk.

The German midfielder left the Parisians to join Benfica on loan in the final hours of the transfer window. The 28-year-old has been an isolated figure at the Parc des Princes in recent times. Sporting director Luis Campos had deemed Draxler surplus to requirements after investing heavily in midfield this summer.

Benfica took advantage of the situation, securing Draxler's signature on a temporary deal. Speaking after completing his move, the German said that Benfica are the perfect club for him as he seeks to rediscover himself.

“It’s a great club, with a great history. I needed more playing time than at PSG. It’s the perfect club for me to play good football and find myself. I am very happy to be at a big club like Benfica. I can’t wait to meet my teammates, we will have a good group this season, and we will participate in the different competitions,” said Draxler.

The German is all set to return to Paris in the coming days to face his parent club in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City

Neymar was reportedly offered to Manchester City this summer

The Parisians offered Manchester City the chance to sign Neymar this summer, according to Marca via Sport Mole.

The Brazilian’s future was the talk of the town all summer, with multiple reports claiming that the Parisians were eager to offload him. There were also rumours of a rift with Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with reports claiming that the Frenchman wanted Neymar gone.

The Ligue 1 giants attempted to resolve the issue by offering the Brazilian to Manchester City. However, the Premier League giants reportedly turned down the proposal. City invested wisely in the transfer market this summer and had no intentions of securing Neymar.

The Brazlian is off to a blistering start this season, netting nine times in six games across competitions after scoring only 13 times last campaign.

Parisians hoping to secure Milan Skriniar in January

Milan Skriniar is wanted at Parc des Princes.

PSG are hoping to secure the signature of Milan Skriniar in January, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Ligue 1 giants have been hot on the heels of the Slovak international all summer, but a move failed to cross the line. Skriniar’s contract with Inter Milan runs out in 2023, but the Serie A side reportedly want to tie him down to a new deal.

However, the Parisians have retained their interest in the defender. The French giants are now plotting to dive for the player in the winter. The club want to sign him in January or tie him down to a pre-contract ahead of a potential Bosman move next summer.

