PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kieran Richardson chooses Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo; Marco Verratti wants to leave, and more - March 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 27 games. Christophe Galtier’s side next face fifth-placed Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19) in the league.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United midfielder Kieran Richardson has chosen Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as the best in the world. Elsewhere, Marco Verratti is ready to leave the Parisians this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 15, 2023:

Kieran Richardson chooses Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kieran Richardson reckons Lionel Messi edged ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, thanks to his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. The Argentinean has played out an intriguing rivalry with the former Manchester United forward throughout his career. They're both considered the finest in their generation and have divided fans over the years.

Messi led Argentina to a historic triumph at Qatar in December 2022, fulfiling his legacy. He has also been in a rich vein of form with PSG this season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, ended ties with the Red Devils last December and has since moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr. Speaking on the Steven Sulley podcast, as relayed by Goal, Richardson lavished praise on both players.

However, he said that Messi has ended the greatest of all time debate since winning the World Cup.

“They're both the GOATs. But if I had to pick one, then I have to pick Messi, even though I know Ronaldo, I've played with Ronaldo, I love Ronaldo. When they pass away, they'll still be talked about forever, but just because Messi got that World Cup. It's a massive thing having that World Cup, because even before Messi had the World Cup, everyone was saying, 'yeah, but he hasn't won it yet,” said Richardson.

Messi registered seven goals and three assists in seven games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also won his second World Cup Golden Ball.

Marco Verratti wants to leave PSG

Marco Verratti is unsettled at the Parc des Princes.

Marco Verratti is unhappy at PSG and is likely to leave, according to Calciomercato.com via Juve FC.

The Italian midfielder has been an indispensable part of the Parisians starting XI for years, but his performance against Bayern Munich was heavily criticised. The 30-year-old made a costly mistake against the Bavarians, which eventually cost the French giants the game.

Fans came down heavily on him as a result, and the response has shocked Verratti. The Italian reckons his performances over the years cannot be judged by one odd game and is hurt by the reaction.

He could consider a departure from the Parc des Princes, and Juventus are monitoring the situation with interest. The player has been linked with the Bianconeri recently and could yet end up in Turin this summer. Verratti has appeared 29 times across competitions for PSG this season, registering one assist.

Mevlut Erding backs Christophe Galtier to succeed with Parisians

Former PSG striker Mevlut Erding reckons Christophe Galtier could come good at the Parc des Princes if he's afforded time.

The French manager is under a lot of pressure after the Parisians exited the Champions League against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Previous managers have had a record of losing their jobs with the Ligue 1 champions after faltering in Europe, so Galtier’s position is under intense scrutiny right now.

However, speaking to Peuple Vert, as cited by PSG Talk, Erding lauded Galtier’s honesty and hinted that he wants his former club to trust the Frenchman.

“Honesty characterises him; when I was good, he told me as much as when I was not. When you’re not playing, he explains to you, so you could say I had a friendly relationship. (Galtier is) a cash coach, and he is one of the best French coaches. I am sad about the outcome of the Champions League game. With time he can do some good, I’m sure,” said Erding.

Galtier has won 28 of his 39 games in charge of PSG and has lost just six games. He has won the Trophee des Champions this season.

