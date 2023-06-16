PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe not looking to leave Parisians this summer; Manuel Ugarte confirms arrival, and more - June 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won Ligue 1 in the recently concluded season. However, manager Christophe Galtier failed to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe is not planning to leave Paris this summer. Elsewhere, Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte has said that he's joining the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 16, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe not looking to leave PSG this summer

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe believes his only option at the moment is to stay with PSG. The French forward has already declared that he will not sign an extension to his contract with the Parisians, which expires next summer. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to cash in on him this summer, with multiple clubs eyeing the 24-year-old.

Speaking to the press as cited by Marca, Mbappe also spoke of the letter he sent to the club informing them of his decision.

"I've already answered that. My objective is to stay, that's my only option for now. I'm waiting for questions from now on about the match of my national team.

"I don't think that a letter kills someone. I don't care about that. I didn't think it would offend anyone. I just sent a letter," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"It has not been sent now. There are things that surprise me and I insist, I expect questions about the match. People can talk, criticise. ... I know why I do what I do and why I say what I say. People don't know all the ins and outs."

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe this summer.

Manuel Ugarte confirms arrival

Manuel Ugarte is all set to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

Manuel Ugarte has confirmed that he has agreed to join PSG. The Uruguayan midfielder caught the eye with Sporting in the recently concluded season, where he racked up 47 appearances.

The Parisians saw off stiff competition from Chelsea to win the race for the 22-year-old. Speaking to Record, Ugarte lamented the missed opportunity of playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes

"The truth is that we now have to rest a bit and start everything at PSG. I’m going to a giant club, I haven’t realised it yet, but I’m going to try to break everything.

"It’s true that (Lionel) Messi is leaving. It would have been amazing to play with him, but that’s football. I am very happy," said Ugarte.

Messi has decided to leave the Ligue 1 champions to join MLS side Inter Miami on a Bosman move.

Parisians eyeing Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have a genuine interest in Bernardo Silva, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Portuguese midfielder could leave Manchester City for a fresh challenge after a fruitful stay at the Etihad. The Parisians are planning to upgrade their options in midfield and have set their sights on the 28-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Silva's relationship with sporting director Luis Campos could help the Ligue 1 champions in the race for the Portuguese midfielder's services.

"Bernardo Silva is another interesting one – there’s the Luis Campos connection there, as they were together at Monaco,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“If PSG want to revamp their attack, adding a quality player like Silva seems like a no-brainer. He’s at an interesting point in his career as well, because a number of Manchester City players, now that the treble has been won, might turn their eyes towards a new challenge elsewhere."

Johnson also pointed out that the Portuguese's arrival could improve PSG.

"PSG are definitely interested in Silva’s profile, someone of that kind of mould who can change their style of play for the better. The front three have been the obvious focal point in the last couple of years, but Silva could give them something different in terms of linking the midfield and attack, so that’s something worth looking at," wrote Johnson.

He added:

"Especially as, if you’re losing both Messi and Neymar, you’re looking at a loss of potentially 15-30 assisted goals over the course of the season – that’s a big gap that would need to be filled, so it’s no surprise that Campos is looking at this one, a player he’s had plenty of success with in the past."

Bernardo Silva's contract with City runs till 2025, and he's likely to command a hefty fee.

