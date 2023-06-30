PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe set for new Parisians contract; club eyeing Joao Felix, and more - June 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title in the recently concluded campaign. However, Christophe Galtier's men missed out on the Coupe de France and also failed to achieve their European dreams.

Meanwhile, star striker Kylian Mbappe is set to sign a new contract with the Parisians. Elsewhere, the French giants are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 30, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe set for new PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe's future remains undecided.

Kylian Mbappe could sign a new deal with PSG, according to Marca. The French forward's contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of next season, but he has announced that he won't extend his stay at the club.

Real Madrid are planning to sign him on a Bosman move next year, while the Ligue 1 champions are not averse to cashing in on him this summer. However, there's a meeting scheduled between Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari and Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Friday.

PSG are now proposing a new two to three-year contract with improved terms. If the Frenchman commits himself to the new deal, the Parisians will agree to sell him for a suitable fee next summer.

The report also adds that the 24-year-old is likely to put pen to paper on the new contract, which could mean bad news for Los Blancos.

Parisians eyeing Joao Felix

Joao Felix (left) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Joao Felix, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Atletico Madrid forward spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea, but the Blues are not looking to sign him permanently.

Felix has struggled for form in the recently concluded campaign, but his stock remains high. Los Rojiblancos are ready to cash in on him this summer. The Parisians are all set to welcome Luis Enrique as their next manager, with an announcement expected in the upcoming week.

The Spaniard has already asked the Ligue 1 champions to bring Felix to the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old's contract with Atletico Madrid runs till 2027, and he's likely to cost a meaty fee.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti , waiting the official announcement of Luis Enrique - expected not before next week - the coach has already made some requests.



One of the names on his wish list is Joao Felix: the player has a contract with #Transfers #PSG , waiting the official announcement of Luis Enrique - expected not before next week - thecoach has already made some requests.One of the names on his wish list is Joao Felix: theplayer has a contract with #Atleti until 2027. 🚨⌛️#PSG, waiting the official announcement of Luis Enrique - expected not before next week - the 🇪🇸 coach has already made some requests.📑 One of the names on his wish list is Joao Felix: the 🇵🇹 player has a contract with #Atleti until 2027. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers https://t.co/bgU5vZfzH2

However, PSG need reinforcements in attack this summer, with Lionel Messi already out of the club.

Neymar future also remains up in the air, while Mbappe is expected to leave either this year or the next. As such, a move for Felix makes sense, especially as Enrique reckons the Portuguese would be ideal for his tactics in Paris.

Mikel Arteta backed for future PSG managerial role

Mikel Arteta has admirers at the Parc des Princes

Mikel Arteta could be a candidate for the Parisians' managerial position in the future, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Ligue 1 giants reportedly contacted the Spaniard to enquire about his availability this summer. The Arsenal manager has transformed the Gunners' fortunes since taking charge in 2019 and helped them finish second behind Manchester City in the 2022-23 campaign. His work has earned him admirers in Paris.

However, Arteta turned down the Ligue 1 champions, as he remains focussed on the Gunners. PSG have since found their perfect candidate in Luis Enrique, who is set to take charge at Paris soon.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Arteta's connections with the Parisians make him an ideal candidate for the future.

"It’s no surprise really that they went for Enrique, but I think this approach for Arteta, while never a particularly realistic move now, does perhaps lay the ground for PSG to move for him in the future, because when you’ve played for PSG and end up being a high-profile manager, that counts for a lot in the club’s eyes," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"Arteta’s connections with the club would give him more legitimacy as a candidate, as was the case with Pochettino, so I think he’s one they probably knew was unrealistic now but is also certainly one they’ll look at again in a few years’ time, depending on where Arteta is at that time – he might still be with Arsenal or he could also be with the Spanish national team or looking for another high-profile post."

Arteta will be determined to guide his team to trophies in the upcoming campaign.

