PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave; club willing to break bank for Victor Osimhen, and more - June 23, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to build a squad capable enough to win the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier's team won the league in the recently concluded season but endured another poor run in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are willing to cash in on star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are also ready to break the bank for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 23, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris this summer.

French football pundit Xavier Grimault reckons Kylian Mbappe will leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

The French forward's contract with PSG expires in just over a year, but he has publicly declared his desire to leave. Real Madrid have been hot on his trail for a while and are monitoring the situation with interest.

Los Blancos would ideally like to sign the player as a free agent next summer, as they're reluctant to negotiate with the Parisians. However, they could be forced to take the necessary steps if the 24-year-old becomes available this year.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Grimault said that Mbappe will be sold unless he signs a new deal.

"The 200 million euros they will not put them. There was a first proposal at 120 million euros; there will surely be others. I’m not saying that I want Mbappe to leave, but it goes in the direction of history.

"The Emir of Qatar said, ‘Either he extends before training resumes, or he will be sold,’ and I believe he will be sold. There the project is no longer the same in turn,” said Grimault.

He continued:

"Mbappe has the cards in hand. Lionel Messi before leaving urged Mbappe to leave. He wanted him to join FC Barcelona and if not Real Madrid. But all of that, like I said, goes with the flow of history."

The Frenchman also has admirers in the Premier League, so Real Madrid will have to move in quickly to land Mbappe this summer.

Parisians willing to break bank for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted in Paris.

PSG are ready to pay a colossal fee for Victor Osimhen, according to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla.

The Nigerian striker had been a huge hit with Napoli in the recently concluded season. The 24-year-old played a starring role in the club's Serie A triumph, ending the campaign with 31 goals and five assists in 39 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at the Parc des Princes, with the club already looking for a new No. 9. Lionel Messi is set to leave the Parisians at the end of the month, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also staring at uncertain futures. Hence, the Ligue 1 champions are keen to bring Osimhen to Paris.

However, Napoli will only let him leave for €150 million. PSG are now working on an offer of €120-125 million, which will rise to €140-150 million with bonuses. Such an astronomical fee could tempt Napoli to cash in on their prized asset.

PSG in four-horse race for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has admirers in Paris.

PSG are competing with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea for the services of Federico Chiesa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian attacker endured an injury ravaged 2022-23 season with Juventus, but his stock remains high. The Bianconeri are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old to address their financial issues, and the Parisians are interested.

The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to upgrade their attack this summer, and Chiesa has been identified as an option. The Italian could help mitigate the departure of Messi, who is on his way to MLS side Inter Miami.

Juventus are expected to demand €60 million for the player, while PSG also face stiff competition from elsewhere for Chiesa's signature.

Chiesa is willing to leave Turin amid reports of a strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri. His contract with Juventus runs till 2025, and he would prefer to join a club playing in the Champions League.

