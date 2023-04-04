PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi advised to leave; Parisians receive Kolo Muani boost, and more - April 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are going through a tough run of results recently. Christophe Galtier's men remain atop Ligue 1 but have now lost two of their last three league games.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to leave PSG. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 4, 2023:

Lionel Messi advised to leave

Lionel Messi could be on his way out of Paris this summer.

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Lionel Messi to leave PSG. The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to commit his future to the club. The 35-year-old has been in stellar form this season, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, Messi has borne the brunt of fans recently, who have blamed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for the team's struggles. The Argentinean is linked with a return to the Camp Nou, and Petit believes it's time for the player to leave Paris.

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, the Frenchman slammed fans for whistling at Messi.

"When I see the whistles, it’s an insult to football. I know that today there is only a pack of dogs that only think of slobbering Neymar and Messi. If I have one piece of advice to give to Messi: get out of this club!" said Petit.

Petit went on to tear into the French giants and their recruitment process.

"This club is not a football club. It’s a pre-retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. No player has progressed since he has been at PSG; is that Messi’s fault? He’s a maestro with a wand; he needs to have players around him who make the effort," said Petit.

He added:

"Only Parisian fans don’t realise that you need to have a squad around Messi, something they don’t have and won’t have because they are bogus in their recruitment."

Messi also has admirers at Inter Miami, who want the 35-year-old to move to the MLS.

PSG receive Kolo Muani boost

Kolo Muani (right) is wanted at the Parc des Princes

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani. According to journalist Abdellah Boulma, as relayed by PSG Talk, Eintracht Frankfurt are willing to sanction a player-plus-cash deal for the 24-year-old involving Hugo Ekitike. Kolo Muani has been in good form for Frankfurt this season, registering 17 goals and 14 assists in 36 games across competitions.

It was previously reported that the player wanted to join Bayern Munich, as he prefers to stay in the Bundesliga. The Parisians are looking to add more teeth to their attack this summer and have had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while.

With Ekitike struggling to live up to expectations, the Ligue 1 champions could be willing to use him to get Kolo Muani. The player is tied to Frankfurt till 2027, so the Bundesliga side might only offload him for a suitable offer.

Laurent Blanc outlines reason for Parisians' poor form

Laurent Blanc (right) has given his verdict on his former club's struggles.

Lyon manager Laurent Blanc said that PSG's inability to deal with their UEFA Champions League exit is at the root of their recent slump. The Ligue 1 champions faltered against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 as their European dream remains unfulfilled this season.

Speaking after Sunday's defeat for the Parisians, Blanc said that the Ligue 1 leaders are demoralised after failing in the UEFA Champions League.

"The problem with Paris is that when the number one goal and the goal that interests you and all the fans is no longer achievable, it seems that the season no longer exists. At all levels, at all levels, that's the way it is. That's how it is, you feel it; you perceive it," said Blanc.

He added:

"The Champions League goes on, and everything is fine. The Champions League unfortunately stops, and then it's all over. The season is over, and we talk about the next season. We talk; we anticipate everything. It's very difficult to motivate ourselves and all the players for the objective of the league."

However, Blanc has backed Galtier to win Ligue 1 this season.

"But Christophe will succeed because the pride of the players also, at some point, takes over, because the players are also very, very down when they haven't achieved all their objectives. So, there is this period; they are in the middle of it. Paris are in the middle of this moment, which is a bit tricky. It will come back," said Blanc.

PSG next face Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 8).

