PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi awaiting Joan Laporta talks; Marquinhos close to renewal, and more - April 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) retained their six-point advantage atop Ligue 1 with a win over Nice on Saturday (April 8). Christophe Galtier's side next face second-placed Lens on Saturday (April 15).

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is waiting to talk to president Joan Laporta regarding a possible return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Marquinhos is close to a renewal with the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 10, 2023:

Lionel Messi awaiting Joan Laporta talks

Lionel Messi hasn't signed an extension with PSG yet.

Lionel Messi is waiting for Joan Laporta to contact him regarding a possible move to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentinean's contract with PSG runs out in a couple of months, but the Parisians have struggled to tie him down to an extension. The Ligue 1 giants have placed an offer on the table, but the 35-year-old is yet to respond amid interest from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana remain keen to bring their prodigal son home after an unceremonious separation in 2021. Messi is reportedly warming up to a return and is now waiting for Laporta to take the first step. The relationship between the two became stained in the aftermath of the Argentinean's departure. Laporta has since publicly spoken about a desire to bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to the Camp Nou.

However, he's yet to break the ice between them. Fans, players and even manager Xavi is eagerly waiting to welcome Messi back. However, everything could now depend on how soon Laporta manages to mend his relationship with the 35-year-old.

Marquinhos close to renewal

Marquinhos is likely to extend his stay in Paris.

Marquinhos has revealed that he's in talks with PSG to extend his stay at the club. The Brazilian defender registered his 400th appearance for the Ligue 1 champions against Nice on Saturday. The 28-year-old enters the final year of hiw contract this summer but remains keen to extend his stay in Paris

Speaking recently, as cited by RMC Sport via Keep Up, Marquinhos said that he wants to appear for a record number of games for PSG.

"We're on the final details. Playing my 400th match for Paris was incredible. I didn't imagine this when I arrived at a young age. Back then, I was just thinking about having fun and playing. We've had good times and difficult times, but as I've said before, I've always had the same passion to give my best," said Marquinhos.

He added:

"Now I hope to play another 100 or 200 games … the most possible! PSG always show me a lot of gratitude, the fans too, everyone in the club. I am very very happy in Paris."

Marquinhos has been in Paris for a decade and has won 27 trophies. He could have the chance to break Jean-Marc Pilorget's club record of 435 games next season.

PSG eyeing Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are interested in Alessandro Bastoni, according to Tuttosport via Caught Offside.

The Italian defender has been impressive for Inter Milan but is in the final 18 months of his contract. Talks for an extension haven't been fruitful, so the Parisians are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

The Ligue 1 champions are set to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan on a Bosman move this summer. However, with Sergio Ramos likely to leave and Presnel Kimpembe's future also up in the air, PSG are in the market for more reinforcements.

Bastoni has shown that he could be a capable addition to the French giants. The 23-year-old has registered 13 clean sheets in 32 games across competitions this season. Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with the Italian. The Parisians are likely to face competition from Manchester City for his signature, though.

