PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi back in training; Atletico Madrid eyeing Mauricio Pochettino, and more - 19 January 2022

PSG are the runaway favourites for the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians have a comfortable 11-point lead over second-placed Nice after 21 games.

Meanwhile, the Parisians' star attacker Lionel Messi has resumed training after recovering from a bout of COVID-19. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are eyeing PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Diego Simeone.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 19th January 2022.

Lionel Messi back in training for PSG

Messi has returned to training for PSG.

Lionel Messi has returned to training for PSG, as confirmed by the club. The Argentinean had tested positive for COVID-19 while on holiday in his country during the Ligue 1 winter break at the end of December. The 34-year-old had to provide negative test results before he was allowed back in France.

Messi returned to the Parisians on January 5. However, his involvement with the first team was delayed due to the aftereffects of COVID-19. The 34-year-old missed three games for PSG as he continued his recovery from the dreaded virus. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was absent for PSG's French Cup game against Vannes.

Messi was sidelined for league games against Lyon and Brest too. However, the Argentinean has now returned to first-team training, and is in contention to feature against Reims on Sunday.

The 34-year-old joined PSG last summer with a lot of hype, but has struggled to set alight Ligue 1, having netted just once in 11 games.

However, he has been on song in the Champions League. The 34-year-old helped the Parisians qualify for the knockout stage by scoring five goals in as many games. PSG will hope their star is on song when they take on Real Madrid next month for a place in the quarter-finals.

Atletico Madrid eyeing Mauricio Pochettino

Atletico Madrid are interested in Pochettino.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Mauricio Pochettino, according to El Chiringuito TV.

The PSG manager's future hangs in the balance, with Manchester United plotting his return to the Premier League this summer. The Argentine is also eager to take charge at Old Trafford. However, it now appears Los Rojiblancos are ready to take Pochettino to Spain.

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv "Si Simeone saliera, el ENTRENADOR que MÁS GUSTA al ATLETI es POCHETTINO"



¡EXCLUSINDA en "Si Simeone saliera, el ENTRENADOR que MÁS GUSTA al ATLETI es POCHETTINO"¡EXCLUSINDA en #ChiringuitoInda 🔴⚪️"Si Simeone saliera, el ENTRENADOR que MÁS GUSTA al ATLETI es POCHETTINO" ¡EXCLUSINDA en #ChiringuitoInda! https://t.co/zdKeTnolxk

The La Liga giants struggled to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League this season. The defending La Liga champions are fourth in the standings currently, so the club hierarchy believe the time is ripe to replace Simeone with Pochettino.

Sergio Rico agrees to join Mallorca

Sergio Rico has agreed to join Mallorca on loan this month.

Sergio Rico has agreed to join Mallorca on loan this month, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport. The Spaniard has struggled to break into the first team at PSG this season. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas are competing for the number one spot, leaving Rico out in the cold.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Spaniard is eager to play regular football, so a move to Mallorca could see him see a lot of action. However, the Parisians are yet to sort out the financial side of the deal with the La Liga team.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav