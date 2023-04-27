PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backed for blockbuster effect on MLS; Parisians not in Victor Osimhen talks, and more - April 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lorient at home on Sunday (April 30) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s side remain atop the standings after 32 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi has been backed to have a blockbuster effect on the MLS if he decides to move. Elsewhere, the Parisians are not in talks to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 27, 2023:

Lionel Messi backed for blockbuster effect on MLS

Lionel Messi could leave PSG this summer.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber reckons Lionel Messi could have a massive effect in the league if he decides to move to the US.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG but is yet to sign a new deal. The 35-year-old is already wanted by Barcelona this summer, but Inter Miami are hoping to bring him to the MLS.

Speaking to CBS Sport, Garber said that every league in the world would like to have Messi.

“There isn't a league that wouldn't like to have Lionel Messi in their league. There are a lot of dynamics that are going on there. He's got a lot of things to think about in terms of where he wants to continue his career. I can tell you that we would love him in Major League Soccer," said Garber

He added:

“We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him, to come up with a program for him that will allow him to establish a legacy that I think could be unprecedented globally, let alone unprecedented here in our country because I think of him as someone who crosses so many barriers that he can be bigger than any athlete of any sport that has ever played here in the United States.”

Garber concluded:

“We have been pretty effective at coming up with clever ways to sign players for our clubs in the right market. It's very real-time, and I hope that we're able to get in front of the discussion and hopefully bring something over the finish line.”

Messi has 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

PSG not in Victor Osimhen talks

Victor Osimhen has lit up Serie A this season.

PSG are not in talks to sign Victor Osimhen, according to the player’s entourage. The Nigerian striker has been a revelation for Napoli this season, registering 26 goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions.

The Parisians are expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have the 24-year-old on their wishlist. Recent reports have hinted that the Ligue 1 champions have established contact with Osimhen to chalk out a possible move.

However, a member of the player’s entourage has squashed those reports. Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Osimhen’s representative said that it's too early to talk about the summer.

“Everything that is said is false. It’s early to talk about the transfer window. A lot of people try to destabilise at this point. There is nothing,” said the player’s representative.

Osimhen is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Achraf Hakimi at Chelsea

Achraf Hakimi is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino will attempt to take Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea if he takes charge at Stamford Bridge, according to Team Talk via The Express.

The Argentinean manager is the frontrunner for the Blues job at the moment, and a decision is likely to be made in the coming days. The former PSG manager has a knack for placing trust in young players but is likely to demand a few new faces in London.

One of them could be Hakimi, with Chelsea aware that the Parisians are ready to listen to offers for the Moroccan. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to revamp their transfer strategy this summer and could cash in on quite a few of their current players. The Blues are hoping to capitalise on the opportunity but face competition from Manchester United for Hakimi’s signature.

