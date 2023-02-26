PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backed to succeed in Premier League; Parisians want Axel Disasi, and more - February 26, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday (February 26) to face Marseille in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team are coming off a stunning 4-3 win over Lille at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister reckons Parisians and Argentina attacker Lionel Messi would flourish in the Premier League. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Axel Disasi.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 26, 2023:

Lionel Messi backed to succeed in Premier League

Lionel Messi’s future at PSG is up in the air.

Alexis Mac Allister reckons Lionel Messi would have no trouble playing in the Premier League. The PSG forward has been in exquisite form this season for club and country. However, his contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of the season. but the 35-year-old is yet to sign a new deal.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister played alongside Messi recently as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Argentina go all the way. Speaking to The Daily Mail, as cited by Goal, Mac Allister said that Messi would be the best player in the Premier League if he made the move.

“If Messi played in the Premier League, he would be the best, no doubt. It would be too tough for him? I don't think so. He showed that at the World Cup, the hardest tournament in the world, he showed how good he is and how important he was for the team,” said Mac Allister.

Mac Allister added that everyone in Argentina is grateful to Messi for helping win the World Cup.

"In Argentina, we were really grateful for him and proud of him because we know that we are World Cup champions because of him."

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has amassed 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

PSG want Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi is wanted in Paris.

PSG are interested in Axel Disasi, according to Telefoot via Get Football News France.

The French international has earned rave reviews with his performances for Monaco this season and is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

The Parisians were eager to secure the player’s signature last summer, but Monaco stood firm. The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to bolster their backline amid the uncertain futures of Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Disasi could be a fabulous option for PSG if they can get a deal across the line. The Frenchman has appeared 35 times for Le Rocher across competitions this season, registering five goals and four assists.

Matty Hewitt updates on Edouard Michut future

Journalist Matty Hewitt has provided an update on PSG’s Edouard Michut, who's on loan with Sunderland.

The French midfielder moved to the Stadium of Light last summer and initially struggled to find his feet. However, he has come into his own as the season wore on. The Black Cats have a £5 million option to sign him permanently.

Speaking to Culture PSG, as cited by PSG Talk, Hewitt said that Michut’s future could depend on whether the club earns Premier League promotion.

“I think it still depends on what league Sunderland are in next season and whether Michut avoids injury by June too. He’s starting to perform consistently on the pitch, but he needs game time. If Sunderland aren’t promoted to the Premier League, spending £5 million on a player (with) two months of good football in his legs is still a risk, but that’s just my opinion!” said Hewitt.

He continued:

“Sunderland (have made) a point of signing young talent, and Michut is starting to be one of them. If he continues on this trajectory, he could well be transferred permanently this summer. The club, however, did not reveal whether this clause is an obligation or an option.”

Hewitt added that Newcastle United and RB Leipzig also have their eyes on Michut.

“Sunderland’s arch-rivals Newcastle United have been mooted to sign Michut. RB Leipzig have also been cited for the midfielder, and indiscretions claim a move in the coming summer would be most likely. Both clubs would be keen to watch the second half of the season to see how Michut fares in the Championship,” said Hewitt.

The 19-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Black Cats this season, scoring once.

