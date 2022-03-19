PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not enjoying at the Parc des Princes, says former player; Didier Deschamps open up on Kylian Mbappe's future, and more - 18 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to the Stade Louis II to face AS Monaco in Ligue 1. The Parisians are atop the league table, leading second-placed Marseille by a whopping 15 points, and are coming off a 3-0 win over Bordeaux last weekend.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has said that Parisians attacker Lionel Messi is not enjoying himself at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Didier Deschamps has opened up on the future of Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th March 2022:

Lionel Messi not enjoying himself at PSG, says Dani Alves

Lionel Messi has been a pale shadow of his illustrious self this season.

Dani Alves has said that Lionel Messi is not enjoying himself at PSG. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer after Barcelona failed to extend his contract. However, Messi’s much-publicised move to Paris has failed to live up to its billing.

Messi has struggled to find his footing in France, especially in the league, where he has scored just twice in 18 outings. He has fared better in Europe, scoring five times in seven UEFA Champions League games.

However, he drew a blank in both legs in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid. Messi missed a penalty in the first leg and was largely anonymous in the second as PSG crashed out of the competition.

Alves has now said that the 34-year-old is out of place at the Ligue 1 giants. Speaking to ESPN, the Brazilian said that there is no better place than the Camp Nou for Messi.

“For me, no, he is not enjoying himself (at Paris Saint-Germain), because Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he is having a good time because when he is having a good time, the others enjoy it. For me, it is out of place right now. Leo is out of place there ,” said Alves.

The former Parisians player continued:

“Because Leo, for me, lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves. Leo always told me where are you going to be better than here? And I checked, there is no better place than here. Even when it came out that he was leaving, I sent him the same message that he told me."

Alves is hopeful of teaming up with Messi again at Barcelona, saying:

“For whatever reason, he is not here, and I hope he can come back. I don’t know, but if he comes, let him come here with me to enjoy at least a little more of all that."

He continued:

“All the people who leave here regret it, everyone. Some will say no because they don’t like to lose, but all the people who leave regret it because it’s better than here that they won’t be anywhere."

Didier Deschamps opens up on Kylian Mbappe's future

Kylian Mbappe’s future is the talk of the town

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Kylian Mbappe’s future will not be a problem for Les Bleus. The 23-year-old is in the final year of his current deal with PSG and is expected to leave this summer as a free agent. Real Madrid have been widely touted as his next destination.

Speaking at a press conference, Deschamps said that he has no preference regarding the player’s next move.

“I don’t have any preference. I don’t have an opinion; he will decide. Whatever he decides, it will not be a problem for the French team. It will be his decision and his family’s decision about what might be best for him. I have no particular information. I won’t try to find out anyway,” said Deschamps.

He continued:

“I think there are other players who must be much more worried than Kylian. It doesn’t matter where he is. At his level, there’s no reason why it should have any bearing on (his place within) the French team."

Mbappe (158) recently went past Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) to become the Parisians’ all-time top scorer behind Edinson Cavani (200). That includes 26 strikes across competitions this season.

Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen interested in Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler is likely to move this summer.

Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Julian Draxler, according to PSG Talk via Todo Fichajes.

The German is no longer guaranteed game time at PSG and could move for greener pastures this summer. In 23 games this season, he has bagged two goals and as many assists. Sevilla are monitoring him with interest and want to tie him down to a three-year deal with an annual salary of €3.5 million.

However, Leverkusen are also in the race for Draxler’s signature and are planning to bring him back to the Bundesliga. The German’s current contract with the Parisians expires in 2024, but he could be allowed to leave at the right price.

