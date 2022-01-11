PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi favourite for FIFA’s The Best Award; Parisians interested in Chelsea star, and more - 10 January 2022

PSG secured a hard-fought point away to Lyon this weekend in Ligue 1. The Parisians were behind for most of the game before a Thilo Kehrer strike in the second half restored parity. Despite dropping points, Mauricio Pochettino's men are a whopping 11 points clear of Nice after 20 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been named the favourite to win FIFA's The Best Award. Elsewhere, PSG are interested in a Chelsea defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th January 2022.

Lionel Messi favourite to win FIFA's The Best Award

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win FIFA's The Best Award.

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win FIFA's The Best Award, according to The Daily Mail. The Argentinean is among the shortlisted candidates for the coveted award, along with Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah. Having won his seventh Ballon d'Or award late last year, the PSG star is widely expected to come out on top again.

Messi enjoyed a solid final season with Barcelona, signing off with the Copa Del Rey trophy. The Argentinean also ensured a dominating final act in La Liga, finishing once again as the top scorer (for a record-extending eighth time) and top assist provider. During the summer, the 34-year-old made more history.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Copa America winner

MVP of Copa America

Ballon d'Or (record 7 times)

Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona

Pichichi (record 8 times)

Highest Goalscorer at Copa

Top assists at Copa Lionel Messi nominated for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award. Here was his 2021:Copa America winnerMVP of Copa AmericaBallon d'Or (record 7 times)Copa del Rey with FC BarcelonaPichichi (record 8 times)Highest Goalscorer at CopaTop assists at Copa Lionel Messi nominated for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award. Here was his 2021:🏆 Copa America winner🏆 MVP of Copa America🏆 Ballon d'Or (record 7 times)🏆 Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona🏆 Pichichi (record 8 times)Highest Goalscorer at CopaTop assists at Copa https://t.co/KQztnqpGOn

Lionel Messi helped Argentina to a Copa America triumph, scored four goals and bagging five assists, both tournament highs. His exploits have helped him move to the cusp of another FIFA's The Best trophy win. The PSG star will face stiff competition from Lewandowski and Salah for the award, though.

Unlike Messi, both players have been in impeccable form this season. However, it has now been revealed that only the achievements until August 2021 will be considered to select the winner of the coveted prize. According to a FIFA statement in this regard:

"The panel will select the winner for their respective achievements during the period from 8 October 2020 to 7 August 2021."

That makes Messi a standout favourite among the trio. During the aforementioned period, he has bagged 43 goals and 17 assists in 47 games for club and country.

PSG interested in Romelu Lukaku

PSG are interested in Romelu Lukaku.

PSG are interested in Romelu Lukaku, according to El Nacional. The Belgian's future at Chelsea has come under scrutiny after a recent controversial interview. Lukaku has endured a difficult time since his blockbuster move to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, the Parisians believe he could regain his golden touch in Paris.

PSG are willing to offer €90 million for Lukaku. The Parisians might need a new striker this year, with Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants are looking to replace the Frenchman with Lukaku.

PSG frontrunners in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger

PSG are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger.

PSG are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to El Nacional. The German defender is all set to leave Chelsea this summer at the end of his current contract. There's a melee for his services, but it appears the Parisians have steered clear of the competition.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Madrid were previously the favourites in the race for Rudiger's signature, but have stepped back owing to the player's wage demands. That has opened the door for PSG to snoop in and get the German defender.

Edited by Bhargav