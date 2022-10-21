PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on Argentina's mindset ahead of World Cup; Parisians interested in Napoli winger, and more - October 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Stade Francois Coty to face Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (October 21). Christophe Galtier has taken his team atop the standings after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on the Argentina team's mindset ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Napoli winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 21, 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on Argentina's mindset ahead of World Cup

Lionel Messi is gearing up for his fifth World Cup.

Lionel Messi has said that the Argentina national team are feeling optimistic ahead of the upcoming World Cup. This year’s mega event is likely to be the 35-year-old’s final involvement in the tournament. La Albiceleste are hoping to help him end a glorious career on a high by going all the way.

Speaking to DirectTV, as cited by PSG Talk, Messi said that it's difficult for his team to stay calm ahead of the event.

“For us, it’s hard to stay calm. Argentines, we always think we’re the best, that we’re candidates for the title, and many times it didn’t happen that way. But today We are in a good moment today, so people are already hoping and thinking that we will come back with the cup,” said Messi.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “There is a generation of children who grew up with me, they saw me lose, they saw me champion with Argentina and it made the bond stronger. I feel that they are going to be with me until the end.” 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “There is a generation of children who grew up with me, they saw me lose, they saw me champion with Argentina and it made the bond stronger. I feel that they are going to be with me until the end.” https://t.co/LO3OMfc0jT

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner added that Argentina are ready to face anyone.

“There are a lot of national teams in our case. But there is hope because we are in a good moment as a national team, as a group. We will fight. We are not afraid of anyone, we are ready to play anyone,” said Messi.

Messi has managed eight goals and eight assists from 14 games across competitions for PSG this season. Meanwhile, Argentina have been drawn in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

PSG interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to 90 Min. The Georgia international has been on a roll for Napoli since joining this summer and has registered seven goals from 14 games this season. His blistering form, which has helped the Serie A side enjoy an excellent start to the season, has alerted clubs around Europe.

The Parisians are among his admirers, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also on the list. The 21-year-old is already being linked with a big-money move next summer, but Napoli are likely to tie him down to a new deal.

The club are not contemplating his exit next summer, while Kvaratskhelia is also open to extending his stay. As such, the Parisians might find it tough to prise the player away next year.

Christophe Galtier praises Marquinhos

Marquinhos has helped his team stay unbeaten so far this season.

Christophe Galtier has spoken highly of Marquinhos ahead of Friday’s game. The Brazilian has been an omnipresent figure in PSG's starting XI this season and has taken to Galtier’s tactics quite well.

Speaking to the media, the French manager pointed out that Marquinhos has improved himself this season.

“He's a very important player in the team. He's had to adjust to a role that is different to what he's done in the past. He's now very central on the pitch, in a three-man defence. He'd built up a few habits, but he had to change how he managed the space in behind him, and he's improved his reading of the game and his positioning,” said Galtier.

Galtier went on to praise Marquinhos for adapting well to the team's recent busy schedule.

“He's had some tough times, just like the whole team has, but he's playing a lot of games and putting in considerable amounts of effort. He's managing the space in behind him, meaning that he's making a lot of high-intensity runs, which he has to keep doing, but the amount of games is difficult for the players," said Galtier.

Marquinhos has appeared 16 times for PSG this season and has scored once.

