PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with Neymar; Keylor Navas unlikely to join Napoli in January, and more - September 27, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop the Ligue 1 standings after eight games. New manager Christophe Galtier has been on a roll since taking charge of the Parisians and is unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning ten.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up about his relationship with Neymar. Elsewhere, Keylor Navas is unlikely to join Napoli this winter, according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 27, 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with Neymar

Lionel Messi (right) has rekindled his understanding with Neymar inParis.

Lionel Messi says he and Neymar know each other by heart. The two superstars of world football forged a stunning partnership at Barcelona during their time together at the Camp Nou. Along with Luis Suarez, they formed the fabled ‘MSN’, arguably one of the finest attacking trios in the game's history.

That partnership broke when Neymar moved to PSG in 2017. However, Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes has reignited the telepathic understanding between the two. The Argentinean was ably supported by Neymar as he acclimatised to life in French football last season. The two men have struck gold in Paris this campaign.

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🗣️ Leo Messi on Neymar: “We know each other by heart, we enjoyed at Barcelona for a long time, he told me I wish I could enjoy it a lot more in Barça but there was no chance. Now in PSG we’re happy to be together. I like to play with him daily, so I'm enjoying him.”🗣️ Leo Messi on Neymar: “We know each other by heart, we enjoyed at Barcelona for a long time, he told me I wish I could enjoy it a lot more in Barça but there was no chance. Now in PSG we’re happy to be together. I like to play with him daily, so I'm enjoying him.” 🇦🇷🗣️ https://t.co/3vaUEoR2h7

Messi has been pulling the strings for PSG this campaign, and Neymar has returned to his scintillating best as a result. It's clear the two of them are enjoying each other’s company on the pitch.

Speaking to TUDN, as cited by PSG Talk, Messi said that he's delighted to play alongside Neymar again.

“With Ney, we know each other by heart; we had a blast together at Barca. And then life allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis” said Messi.

Messi has six goals and eight assists in 11 games this season, while Neymar has scored 11 times in as many appearances.

Keylor Navas unlikely to join Napoli in January, says Ciro Venerato

Keylor Navas’ future continues to hang in the balance.

Keylor Navas is unlikely to join Napoli this winter, according to Ciro Venerato. The Costa Rican was close to leaving PSG this summer, with Napoli interested in his signature. However, the Serie A club eventually opted not to invest in him.

Speaking to RaInEWS24, as relayed by PSG Talk, Venerato has said that Napoli will not return for Navas in January.

“There is only Alex Meret in Napoli’s future. The goalkeeper is ready to sign a renewal and will have no shadows behind him. Total denials about a possible comeback for Navas in January. Zero chance of seeing him in the Azzurri; Napoli is not even remotely thinking about the PSG goalkeeper,” said Venerato.

He added:

“Even Jorge Mendes knows this very well, who, not surprisingly, has proposed his client to Premier and La Liga clubs. … Napoli will not look for another goalkeeper in January.”

Navas is yet to appear for the Parisians this season

Leandro Paredes reveals reason for leaving PSG

Leandro Paredes moved to Turin on loan this summer.

Leandro Paredes has said that it was difficult for him to leave the Parisians this summer due to the presence of Lionel Messi. Paredes opted to move to Juventus on loan, with the Parisians also investing heavily in their midfield this summer.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leandro Paredes: “I think I made right decision to go to Juventus. I wanted to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible form and to play in a big club like Juventus. Playing in Juventus was always one of my wishes.” Leandro Paredes: “I think I made right decision to go to Juventus. I wanted to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible form and to play in a big club like Juventus. Playing in Juventus was always one of my wishes.” @SC_ESPN ❗️🇦🇷 Leandro Paredes: “I think I made right decision to go to Juventus. I wanted to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible form and to play in a big club like Juventus. Playing in Juventus was always one of my wishes.” @SC_ESPN 🗣 https://t.co/Y6V9JvtBvC

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, as cited by PSG Talk, Paredes said that he moved in search of regular football.

“It was one of the things that was in the balance, being close to Leo to enjoy him, to continue associating myself in the best way, but when we compared everything, I decided to go out and look for minutes,” said Paredes.

Paredes added that the move could aid in his preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“It was a difficult decision, the decision to change clubs before the World Cup due to adaptation. I think I made the right decision, I needed minutes to get to Qatar in the best way, and I think this was the right thing to do,” said Paredes.

Paredes has appeared five times for the Bianconeri this season

