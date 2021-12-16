PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi pens heartfelt tribute to Sergio Aguero; Parisians enter race for Chelsea defender, and more - 16th December 2021

PSG are determined to win Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians are already top of the league table after 18 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille. In the Champions League, they finished behind Manchester City, and will now face Real Madrid in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has penned a heartfelt tribute to his good friend Sergio Aguero who announced his retirement from professional football. Elsewhere, PSG have entered the race for a Chelsea defender. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 16th December 2021.

Lionel Messi pens heartfelt tribute to Sergio Aguero

Lionel Messi has penned a heartfelt message on social media to his good friend Sergio Aguero

Lionel Messi has penned a heartfelt message on social media to his good friend Sergio Aguero. The Barcelona striker announced his retirement on Wednesday after struggling with heart problems. He had only joined the club this summer after a decade with Manchester City.

Aguero shared the pitch with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for over a decade, with the Argentina national team across age groups.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero's friendship goes beyond football 🥺 Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero's friendship goes beyond football 🥺 https://t.co/81k8HB1AP1

Taking to social media, the PSG star reminisced the many beautiful moments he shared with Aguero over the years.

"Practically a whole career together, Kun. We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so; all of them made us unite more and more and be more friends. And we are going to continue living them together outside the field," wrote Messi.

The PSG ace talked about winning the Copa America together this summer, and also commended him for his stellar exploits in the Premier League. Aguero won five Premier League titles with Manchester City, and has scored the most goals in the competition (184) for a single club. Messi said:

"With the great joy of lifting the Copa America a while ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England… And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you."

“Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you. Now a new stage of your life is starting, and I am convinced that you are going to live it with a smile and with all the devotion that you put into everything,” wrote Lionel Messi.

The Argentine concluded by wishing Aguero all the best for the next phase of his life, saying:

"All the best in this new stage !!! I love you very much friend, I am going to miss a lot being with you on the field and when we get together with the National Team !!!"

PSG enter race for Antonio Rudiger

PSG have entered the race to sign Antonio Rudiger,

PSG have entered the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Chelsea star is in the final year of his current deal. The Blues have so far failed to convince him to sign an extension. Rudiger is ready for a new challenge, and the Parisians are plotting to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Christian Falk @cfbayern TRUE✅ @PSG_inside are already negotiating a Transfer of @ToniRuediger . A few weeks ago there was a Meeting between sporting-director Leonardo and Sahr Senesie, agent and brother of Rüdiger, in France. No decision yet TRUE✅ @PSG_inside are already negotiating a Transfer of @ToniRuediger. A few weeks ago there was a Meeting between sporting-director Leonardo and Sahr Senesie, agent and brother of Rüdiger, in France. No decision yet https://t.co/Loi4MqFeJO

PSG sporting director Leonardo recently had a meeting with the German defender's agent Sahr Senesie regarding Rudiger's possible move. However, no decision has been made just yet.

Juventus interested in Ander Herrera

Juventus are interested in Ander Herrera.

Juventus are interested in PSG's Ander Herrera, according to PSG Talk via La Repubblica. The Spaniard has failed to nail down a place in the first team at PSG. A move to Turin could entice Herrera if he is offered regular football.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Parisians are planning for a mass exodus in January to free up their massive wage bill. PSG could be tempted to offload Herrera if they receive a good offer, as they have ample cover in midfield.

Edited by Bhargav