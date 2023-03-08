PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi praises Kylian Mbappe; Parisians contact Victor Osimhen agent, and more - March 8, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (March 8) for perhaps their most important game of the season. Christophe Galtier’s team lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg, hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has initiated contact with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s agent regarding a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 8, 2023:

Lionel Messi praises Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi (right) has lavished praise on Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe while looking back at their epic showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar last December.

Argentina faced France in the final of last year’s edition of the greatest sporting spectacle on earth. Touted as the clash of the titans, the game certainly lived up to the billing. The two PSG forwards took spectators on an epic 120-minute thriller, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner coming out on top on penalties.

Speaking recently to PSG TV, as cited by 90 Min, Messi lauded Mbappe for his efforts in the final. The Argentinean also said that it was nice to play alongside the 24-year-old for the Parisians.

"It really was a breathtaking final. It was crazy how the match went. Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final! Not being able to be champion after that was crazy,” said Messi.

He continued:

"But he's already won it too, and he knows what it's like to be world champion. So yes, it was a great final for the football world. And now it's true that it's nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope we can do great things here in Paris."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Lionel Messi on the World Cup final and Kylian Mbappe: "But he's already won it too and he knows what it is to be a world champion. And now it's nice to be able to play in the same team and hopefully we can do nice things in Paris." Via @PSG_inside 🗣 Lionel Messi on the World Cup final and Kylian Mbappe: "But he's already won it too and he knows what it is to be a world champion. And now it's nice to be able to play in the same team and hopefully we can do nice things in Paris." Via @PSG_inside. https://t.co/yJwNASq5wS

Messi also previewed the upcoming game against Bayern Munich, adding that the Ligue 1 champions are capable of winning in Bavaria.

“We're going to Munich, where it's going to be a very tough match, just like the first one. Everything will be decided by small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in this stadium. But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that's what we will try to do,” said Messi.

The 35-year-old has registered 18 goals and 16 assists in 29 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG contact Victor Osimhen's agent

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Campos recently met with Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda to discuss a possible deal, according to Tuttomercatoweb via PSG Talk. PSG are expected to further invest in the squad at the end of the season. With Messi and Neymar on the wrong side of 30, a new attack is high up on the agenda.

Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 🏽 Amazing Feeling To Be Awarded The 2022 Best Foreign Athlete In Italy,Thank Y’all For Your Support,GOD Is The Greatest Amazing Feeling To Be Awarded The 2022 Best Foreign Athlete In Italy,Thank Y’all For Your Support,GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽 https://t.co/5pXkFWpXNn

Campos is preparing to inject a shot of youth into the Parisians’ frontline and has set his sights on Osimhen. The Nigerian has been in inspired form for Napoli this season, powering them to the Serie A summit. The 24-year-old could help free up Mbappe, who likes to play alongside a true No. 9.

Osimhen has amassed 21 goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions for the Serie A side this season.

Christophe Galtier rues Neymar absence

Neymar is unlikely to return to action this season.

Christophe Galtier admits it would have been nice to have Neymar available for the game against Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian injured his ankle last month, and PSG recently announced that he will have to undergo a ligament repair operation. That will effectively rule him out for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the press, Galtier spoke fondly of the 31-year-old.

“He is a player that has scored a lot of goals and picked up a lot of assists since the start of the season. He is a top professional. He is the first person to be upset by his injury, and I really am thinking about him. Having Neymar in the squad would always be an additional asset to score goals,” said Galtier.

Neymar has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Poll : 0 votes