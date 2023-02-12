PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to return against Bayern Munich; Emiliano Martinez praises Kylian Mbappe, and more - February 11, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Monaco on Saturday (February 11) at the Stade Louis II. Despite the defeat, the Parisians remain atop Ligue 1 after 23 games.

Meanwhile, manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that Lionel Messi will return to action against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (February 14). Elsewhere, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has heaped praise on Parisians and France attacker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 11, 2023:

Lionel Messi to return against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi missed the game against Monaco due to injury.

Christophe Galtier has backed Lionel Messi to return to action for PSG against Bayern Munich.

The Argentinean sat out the loss at Monaco after picking up a knock in the midweek defeat to Marseille in the Coupe de France. The Parisians certainly missed their talisman on Saturday, as they faltered away from home for the second straight game.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will return training with PSG on Monday and that the term "doubt" can be removed, he will be available against Bayern. Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will return training with PSG on Monday and that the term "doubt" can be removed, he will be available against Bayern. 🚨 Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will return training with PSG on Monday and that the term "doubt" can be removed, he will be available against Bayern. https://t.co/i8y87ycSlV

However, speaking ahead of the game as relayed by ESPN, Galtier said that the 35-year-old will return to training on Monday.

“Leo felt muscle fatigue; he will resume training on Monday. He is not uncertain for Bayern. We know the importance of Leo in our game. In his absence, we'll have to play in a different way with a more solid, more compact team structure,” said Galtier.

He added:

"Obviously going to Monaco without Leo is always annoying. Injuries happen when there is a sequence of games with a World Cup in the middle of the season. It's up to me to have both a successful team while injecting freshness."

Messi has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 champions.

Emiliano Martinez praises Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in blistering form this season.

Emiliano Martinez has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe. The Argentinean goalkeeper was the centre of controversy in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 30-year-old was seen holding a doll with Mbappe’s face during the celebrations, which caused an uproar in France.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



“I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won this match (World Cup Final) alone. He has an immense talent. When Messi stops, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d’Ors.” 🏽 [via Emiliano Martínez on Kylian Mbappé:“I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won this match (World Cup Final) alone. He has an immense talent. When Messi stops, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d’Ors.”🏽 [via @francefootball Emiliano Martínez on Kylian Mbappé:“I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won this match (World Cup Final) alone. He has an immense talent. When Messi stops, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d’Ors.” 🇦🇷🇫🇷👏🏽 [via @francefootball] https://t.co/F2EhKrK96R

However, speaking to France Football, as cited by PSG Talk, Martinez said that the entire episode was blown out of proportion.

“People threw a lot of dolls at us along the way; they threw almost a hundred at us during the journey. A doll with Mbappe’s face fell at my feet. I picked it up because he made me laugh; I grabbed it for two seconds and threw it back; that’s all,” said Martinez.

He continued:

“How could I make fun of Mbappe? If he scored four goals for me! Four goals in the final … He must think I’m his doll! I repeat I have enormous respect for Mbappe. And I even tell you one thing: he is the best French player I have ever seen in my life.”

Martinez also tipped Mbappe to win multiple Ballon d’Or awards after Messi retires.

“After the game, I told him that he could be proud of himself and keep his head up because he had a great game and was one of the best players in the world. I also told him that it was a pleasure to play against him, that he almost won this final alone. He is a boy with immense talent. I realised facing him that, he is different. When Leo leaves football, he will win many Ballon d’Or’s,” said Matinez.

The Frenchman has amassed 25 goals and six assists in 26 appearances across competitions for PSG this season.

Sergio Ramos calls for calm ahead of PSG’s game against Bayern Munich

Sergio Ramos is preparing to face Bayern Munich.

Sergio Ramos has urged PSG to learn from their defeats ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. The Parisians will lock horns with the Bavarians on Tuesday (February 14) in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the tournament at the Parc des Princes.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Sergio Ramos was back in collective training today as well. | Sergio Ramos was back in collective training today as well. 🚨🚨| Sergio Ramos was back in collective training today as well. 🇪🇸🔙 https://t.co/msv0TYlvjE

Sharing his thoughts on social media, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ramos called for unity and advised his team to pursue their collective goals.

“We don’t always win, but we always choose what to learn from defeats. Our choice is to learn, to work, to evolve, to achieve excellence. We choose to be united and continue to pursue our goals, everyone’s goals. We choose,” wrote Ramos.

Ramos has appeared 30 times across competitions this season for PSG, registering two goals and an assist.

Poll : 0 votes