PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi a role model for his teammates, says Galtier; Parisians identify RB Leipzig defender as Milan Skriniar alternative, and more - August 11, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have laid the gauntlet to the rest of the field with a resounding 5-0 win over Clermont Foot in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

Meanwhile, new manager Christophe Galtier believes Lionel Messi is a role model for his teammates at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the French giants have identified a RB Leipzig defender as an alternative to Milan Skriniar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 11, 2022:

Lionel Messi a role model for his teammates, says Christophe Galtier

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Christophe Galtier has called Lionel Messi a role model for the rest of the PSG squad.

The Argentinean endured an underwhelming debut campaign after joining the Parisians from Barcelona last summer, scoring just 11 times across competitions. However, the 35-year-old is off to a flying start in the new campagin, bagging three goals in two competitive games.

Speaking to the press, Galtier revealed that everyone in the squad loves and admires Messi.

"I cannot be surprised by Messi. When you have created and scored so many goals, and won as much as that, you're a great pro, and he confirms that every day. He's smiling, training well, and is a role model for our players," said Galtier.

He continued:

"I appreciate every moment I see him on the pitch; he's a role model in terms of his commitment. When Leo smiles, the team smiles, I've said that already, and it's true. In training, he's loved and admired by his teammates."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 PSG coach Christophe Galtier: "Leo Messi is involved every training session. He's a great example." 🗣 PSG coach Christophe Galtier: "Leo Messi is involved every training session. He's a great example." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/C62UU6AMdF

Galtier added that he;s not worried about Kylian Mbappe's integration into the team. The French forward’s preparations for the new season have been impacted by injury, but he is set to return to action against Montpellier on Saturday (August 13).

"There's no problem integrating Kylian Mbappe into the team. It's a privilege to be able to have a player like him. His pre-season preparations were a bit disturbed, given he was suspended for the Trophée des Champions and his injury before the Clermont game. He's not got a lot of minutes in his legs, but he's in shape, and the niggle he felt last week has completely disappeared. He's been very dynamic this week,” said Galtier.

PSG identify Mohamed Simakan as Milan Skriniar alternative

Mohamed Simakan is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have identified Mohamed Simakan as an alternative to Milan Skriniar, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Ligue 1 champions had previously earmarked the Slovakia international as their numero uno defensive target this summer. However, Inter Milan’s reluctance to budge from their valuation of the player has forced the Parisians to scout other options.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG could turn to Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig if they fail to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter.



(🗞 PSG could turn to Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig if they fail to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter.(🗞 @lequipe 🚨 PSG could turn to Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig if they fail to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter. (🗞 @lequipe) https://t.co/u7P6zlWjPN

Simakan has popped up on their radar and could cost around €40 million. Last season, he made 40 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and an assist and winning the German Cup.

The 22-year-old is tied with Leipzig till 2026, so the Bundesliga club hold all the aces in negotiations for the Frenchman. The Parisians are willing to include a player in their offer as a replacement for Simakan, which could entice Leipzig to part with the player.

Christophe Galtier says Parisians are in market for striker

Christophe Galtier has revealed that PSG are looking for a striker this summer. The Parisians have been quite active in the transfer window, but their incomings are not over yet.

Speaking recently, Galtier revealed that he's working with new sporting director Luis Campos to bring in a new face.

“We want to sign a new forward. With a busy schedule, we want arrivals. The club is working. I am in direct contact with Luis Campos. Luis is in direct contact with our president. Make no mistake about it. Will the player arrive? We don't know that,” said Galtier.

Galtier also said that Mauro Icardi is looking to leave Paris this summer.

“It was not easy. I saw him at the start of the week. His absence last weekend was a sporting choice. I wanted to make our group smaller. I don't know his wishes. The club is working to find the best possible solution. He has had very little playing time in recent seasons. I think he needs to get back on his feet, revive himself. In his interest and those of the club, I think we have to find a compromise,” said Galtier.

Icardi made 30 appearances last season, bagging five goals.

