PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's arrival has divided the Parisians locker room; club touted as possible destination for Juventus ace, and more - 21st December 2021

PSG have opened up a monstrous lead atop the Ligue 1 table after 18 games. The Parisians are a whopping 13 points ahead of Marseille, who are second, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's arrival has reportedly divided PSG's locker room. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been named among the possible destinations for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21st December 2021.

Lionel Messi's arrival has divided PSG locker room

Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG has reportedly forced Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to drift apart.

Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG has forced Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to drift apart, according to The Mirror via L’Equipe. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer, improving an already fearsome attack.

Even though the 34-year-old has not been at his prolific best in the league, PSG have continued their dominance in Ligue 1. Messi has fared far better in the Champions League, scoring five times in as many games. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or has added to the distance between Neymar and Mbappe.

The two stars enjoyed a cordial relationship before Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes. However, with the Brazilian rekindling his friendship with Messi, Mbappe has been left out in the cold. The PSG dressing room is already divided into French-speaking and Spanish-speaking groups. Mbappe, although French, was previously part of the later, along with Neymar.

However, the 22-year-old has drifted to the French camp after Messi's arrival. Interestingly, Messi and Neymar were missing from Mbappe's birthday bash this week. That is perhaps another hint that not all is well behind the scenes at PSG.

The Parisians are hoping Messi’s presence would help convince Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes. However, with reports of distance building between Mbappe and Neymar, the 22-year-old might have another reason to switch to Real Madrid.

Parisians mentioned as possible destination for Matthijs de Ligt

Mino Raiola has mentioned PSG as a possible destination for Matthijs de Ligt.

Mino Raiola, the agent of Matthijs de Ligt, has mentioned PSG as a possible destination for the Dutch defender. The 22-year-old is reportedly unsettled at Juventus, and wants to leave the club next summer.

“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers “Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. https://t.co/W1hr1bp0lh

Speaking on the NOS Channel, as relayed by PSG Talk, Raiola also linked Real Madrid and Barcelona to his client.

"We can all think of the clubs that Matthijs could go to. Then you don’t talk about Fortuna Düsseldorf, with all due respect. In the summer, we have to see if there are clubs in the market. That can be the Premier League, but also FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Paris Saint-Germain," said Raiola.

Presnel Kimpembe considering move to Premier League

Presnel Kimpembe is ready to move to the Premier League, as per reports.

Presnel Kimpembe is ready to move to the Premier League, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe. The Frenchman will have to fight with Sergio Ramos for a place in the PSG XI. Kimpembe wants to experience a new league, and is already considering cutting ties with the Parisians.

Chelsea are interested in his services. Manager Thomas Tuchel worked with the player at PSG, and is yearning for a reunion with him at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel also believes Kimpembe could be an able replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge next summer.

