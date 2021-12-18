PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's strike adjudged Champions League goal of group stage; Parisians favourites to land Manchester United star, and more - 18th December 2021

Lionel Messi will make his debut in the French Cup when PSG visit the Stade du Hainaut on Sunday to face SC Feignies. The Parisians are coming off a 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Monaco, where the Argentinean picked up an assist.

Meanwhile, Messi's strike has been adjudged the UEFA Champions League goal of the group stage. Elsewhere, PSG are leading the race to sign Paul Pogba. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th December 2021.

Lionel Messi's strike adjudged Champions League goal of group stage

Lionel Messi's Matchday two strike has been adjudged the goal of the Champions League group stage.

Lionel Messi's strike against Manchester City on matchday two has been selected as the goal of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Argentinean helped PSG win the game 2-0, registering his first goal for the Parisians in the process.

The 34-year-old has struggled to find his footing in Ligue 1, though, since joining PSG. However, Messi has been his irresistible self in the Champions League this season.

The Argentinean finished the group stage of the tournament with five goals in as many appearances. The 34-year-old helped the Parisians secure passage to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

There were some superb goals throughout the competition's group stages, but it was Messi's effort on Matchday two that came out on top. The Argentinean scored PSG’s second of the night with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Approximately 200,000 votes were cast to select the Champions League goal of the group stage. The Copa America 2021 winner fought off competition from Thiago Alcantara and Robert Lewandowski to come out on top in the polls. Messi received 22% of the votes.

Alcantara came in second with 14% of the votes for his effort against Porto. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski received 13% of the votes for his strike against Dynamo Kyiv.

PSG favourites to land Paul Pogba

PSG are favourites to secure the services of Pogba.

PSG are the favourites to secure the services of Paul Pogba, according to Football Italia via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Frenchman's current contract with Manchester United is set to run out next summer. The Parisians are among the clubs vying for Pogba's signature, although Juventus are also eying a move for their former player.

"Man United - massive club. I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick. Man United contract extension proposal for Paul Pogba is on the table since last July. The proposal is still valid. No decision yet. 🔴 #MUFC "Man United - massive club. I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick. Man United contract extension proposal for Paul Pogba is on the table since last July. The proposal is still valid. No decision yet. 🔴 #MUFC"Man United - massive club. I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick. https://t.co/9PNddIscnE

However, PSG are leading the race for Pogba's signature. Mino Raiola, the player's agent, prefers Pogba's move to the Parc des Princes over a reunion in Turin. Manchester United want the Frenchman to stay.

However, with Pogba reluctant to sign a new deal, the Red Devils are already searching for a replacement.

PSG sporting director hints club could be inactive in January

PSG sporting director Leonardo has hinted that the Parisians may not invest during the winter transfer window. The Ligue 1 giants are tipped to make a few additions to their squad in January.

However, speaking at a conference in La Sorbonne, Leonardo said that there was no need for PSG to splurge in the winter transfer window.

"We call it (January Transfer Window) the repair transfer window. Normally, teams that need something more, which we honestly don’t, look for an opportunity rather than a big investment," said Leonardo.

Edited by Bhargav