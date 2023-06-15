PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi sent MLS warning; Parisians eyeing Victor Osimhen, and more - June 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defended their Ligue 1 title this season. However, their woeful run in the UEFA Champions League continued, as they bowed out in the Round of 16 for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has warned outgoing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi that the MLS would be no walk in the park. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 15, 2023:

Lionel Messi sent MLS warning

Lionel Messi has ended his association with PSG.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reckons Lionel Messi will have to adapt to the MLS.

The Argentinean is parting ways with PSG this month and has decided to join Inter Miami. The 35-year-old enjoyed a mixed two-season stay with the Parisians, winning two Ligue 1 titles but faltering in the Champions League.

Messi is about to start a new chapter in his career next season. Rooney, the D.C. United boss, believes the Argentinian's arrival would be a massive boost to the MLS. Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, Rooney hailed the seven-time Ballon for winner as the greatest ever.

"He’s the best, simple as that. In my view, he’s the best player to ever play the game, so that’s how he’s different. Obviously, the fan base around him will be huge, and commercially for the league, I’m sure it will be huge as well. It’s massive for MLS," said Rooney.

He added:

"To get Messi in the league, arguably the greatest player of all time and still – yeah he’s a little bit older – but recently won the World Cup almost single-handedly. I think it’s great for the league, and it’s going to have a huge impact, I’m sure for Miami, for MLS."

However, Rooney also said that Messi will need time to adjust to the MLS.

"I think the one thing I will say: It’s not going to be easy for him. The league’s a difficult league, and I don’t think he’s coming to come over and just absolutely tear it up immediately," said Rooney.

He continued:

"I think he’s going to have to adapt to it because this league is a little bit different. It won’t be an easy ride for him, that’s for sure."

Messi turned down a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia to move to the US.

PSG eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are prioritising a move for Victor Osimhen, according to former Parisians winger Jerome Rothen.

The Nigerian forward was in blistering form for Napoli in the recently concluded season, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add bite to their attack this summer following the departure of Messi.

Kylian Mbappe's future also remains up in the air following his decision not to sign a new deal. On RMC Sport, Rothen said that PSG have their eyes on Osimhen and Bernardo Silva this summer and are also willing to let Neymar go.

"It’s true that the Mbappe case raises questions for the club. The leaders are still working around a Mbappe present at PSG. Behind them, there are two priorities: Victor Osimhen in attack and Bernardo Silva," said Rothen.

He continued:

“They want to do everything to make these two players. They want a workforce that is more collectively oriented with a lot of player changes. This is the priority. And if there are offers, Neymar will no longer be there.”

Neymar is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund interested in Warren Zaire-Emery

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on highly rated PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery, according to RMC Sport.

The 17-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires in 2025, but there are no talks of an extension yet. Zaire-Emery is worried about his lack of first-team opportunities with the Ligue 1 champions, especially after the arrival of Manuel Ugarte.

The Frenchman is aware that he needs regular game time to continue his development and might not be averse to leaving. Dortmund are looking for a replacement for Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid this month, and have found their man in Zaire-Emery. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also interested in the 17-year-old.

