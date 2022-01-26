PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to hit form; Georginio Wijnaldum ready to join Arsenal, and more - 25 January 2022

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table after 22 games, 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice. The Parisians have won 16 games, and lost just once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, a French football pundit has tipped Lionel Messi to hit form for Paris Saint-Germain in the second half of the season. Elsewhere, Georginio Wijnaldum is ready to join Arsenal.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25th January 2022.

Lionel Messi tipped to hit form for PSG

Bixente Lizarazu has tipped Lionel Messi to hit top form in the second half of the season.

French football pundit Bixente Lizarazu has tipped Lionel Messi to hit top form for PSG in the second half of the season. The Argentinean is enduring an underwhelming campaign so far with PSG since joining them last summer.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has struggled in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 12 games. However, he has been his usual self in the Champions League, netting five times in as many games.

Lizarazu believes it’s just a matter of time before the 34-year-old comes good for PSG, especially in the league.

Lizarazu believes it's just a matter of time before the 34-year-old comes good for PSG, especially in the league.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Lizarazu said that Messi could be decisive for his team in the upcoming games.

“I think he (Lionel Messi) will become the great player he was with Barça in the second half of the season. It is true that at Barça, the team played for him; here he (has) had to adapt to PSG. I think he managed the adaptation. He spent 20 years in Barcelona; the departure was made in confusion, in tension,” said Lizarazu.

“You have to digest all that a bit. It is true that in Ligue 1, it is not in its standards; in the Champions League, on the other hand, it is. He is a great champion, and I am convinced that in the upcoming matches in UCL, he will be decisive,” continued Lizarazu.

Georginio Wijnaldum ready to join Arsenal

Wijnaldum is ready to join Arsenal should the opportunity present itself.

Georginio Wijnaldum is ready to join Arsenal should the opportunity present itself, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutchman joined PSG last summer on a free transfer, but has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting lineup. In 25 appearances across competitions, he has bagged three goals and two assists. He is frustrated with the situation, and wants to leave in search of regular football.

Wijnaldum is open to a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal his preferred destination. The Gunners are looking for a midfielder, so a move for the Dutchman cannot be ruled out in January or in the summer.

Wijnaldum is open to a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal his preferred destination. The Gunners are looking for a midfielder, so a move for the Dutchman cannot be ruled out in January or in the summer.

Newcastle United interested in Layvin Kurzawa

Newcastle are interested in Kurzawa.

Newcastle United are interested in Layvin Kurzawa, according to Get Football News France. The Frenchman has appeared just once for PSG this season, so the Parisians are willing to offload him.

Chelsea were previously interested in Kurzawa as a replacement for the injured Ben Chilwell. However, the Blues are no longer interested in him now. Manchester City were also offered the player’s services, but are not interested either. The Magpies have made an approach for the 29-year-old as they look to bolster their chances to escape relegation.

