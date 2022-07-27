PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to join Barcelona this summer; Parisians remain in hunt for Inter Milan defender, and more - July 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Nantes at Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday in the Trophee des Champions. New manager Christophe Galtier will look to start off his reign with a trophy this weekend.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that Lionel Messi is unlikely to move to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians remain in the hunt for an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 26, 2022:

Lionel Messi unlikely to join Barcelona this summer, says Xavi

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes.

Xavi has revealed that it is virtually impossible for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona this summer.

The Argentinean joined PSG last year after the Blaugrana couldn't renew his stay at the Camp Nou without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair play rules. The 35-year-old endured a difficult first season in France - scoring just 11 times across competitions - continues to be linked with a return to his old hunting ground.

"Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barça", Xavi added. Xavi: "Makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi's comeback at Barcelona right now, he's under contract with PSG so it's impossible. We'll see in the future"."Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barça", Xavi added. Xavi: "Makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi's comeback at Barcelona right now, he's under contract with PSG so it's impossible. We'll see in the future". 🚨🇦🇷 #FCB @HelenaCondis "Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barça", Xavi added. https://t.co/9U0FQ9FxGX

Speaking recently, Xavi ruled out Messi's arrival this summer, as he has one year left in his Parisians contract but kept the door open for a future reunion.

“Leo has a contract, so it's impossible, impossible. It doesn't make sense to speak about Messi. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. The president has already said that he hopes Messi's story has not finished with Barcelona. We will see in the future, but it's not the moment to speak about Leo; it's the moment to talk about the exciting players we have here,” said Xavi.

PSG remain in hunt for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to sit with Inter Milan on Wednesday to sort out a move for Milan Skriniar, according to Sport Italia via Football Italia.

The Parisians have been hot on the heels of the Slovak defender all summer, but are reluctant to match the Nerazzurri’s valuation of the player. However, Chelsea’s entry into the race for the 27-year-old has forced the Ligue 1 champions to sit up and take note.

The French giants are now willing to improve their proposal for Skriniar. The Serie A giants want €70-80 million for the 27-year-old, and have already rejected a €60 million offer from PSG. The Blues are also planning to dive for the Slovak international after failing in their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Nordi Mukiele opens up on joining Parisians

Nordi Mukiele arrived at the Parc des Princes this week.

Nordi Mukiele has revealed that it has been his dream to play for his hometown club. The Frenchman joined PSG from RB Leipzig this week, with the Parisians making his announcement official on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Parisians' website, Mukiele said that he worked hard to earn a move to Paris.

“Playing for your hometown team is obviously a dream. I grew up in the Paris region, in Montreuil, to be more specific, so playing for Paris is a massive honour for me, for my friends and for my family, and I'm really happy to have worked so hard to be here today,” said Mukiele.

He added:

“I try to do my job, and I try to work every day in order to reach the highest level of football. Obviously, now, being at Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world, shows that the work that I've done in the last few years has been rewarded. I'm really happy, and now, it's up to me to keep working, as I have done so far, and to keep improving in the years to come.”

The Frenchman also revealed his reasons for joining the Ligue 1 champions.

“When I found out that Paris were interested in me and that they wanted me to come here, I obviously gave it some thought because it was really important. This is a huge step in my career. It's not a choice to be taken lightly, but I think, and I'm sure, that I made the right one,” said Mukiele.

