PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants to stay; Parisians eyeing Sven Botman, and more - March 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday (March 11) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier will be eager to get back to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek, which eliminated his team in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Meanwhile, journalist Guillem Balague has said that Lionel Messi wants to stay in Paris. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Sven Botman. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 10, 2023:

Lionel Messi wants to stay

Lionel Messi will be without contact at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi wants to extend his stay with PSG, provided the conditions are right, according to Guillem Balague. The 35-year-old’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Parisians are eager to keep him at the club and are already working to extend his stay.

Speaking recently, as cited by The BBC, Balague said that there are a lot of factors that could decide whether Messi stays at the club.

“The agreement in principle for Messi now has to be confirmed in writing and in details - wages, length of contract. He is listening and would continue if conditions are right. As usual, I imagine there will be demands, above all one in particular - that PSG continue being a competitive team,” said Balague.

He continued:

"Things that could affect that are if Kylian Mbappe goes, if Qatar stops being interested in the club, if financial limits force PSG to sell players or if PSG are unable to meet the financial minimum to keep Messi."

The Spanish journalist added that it's almost impossible for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to return to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys this summer.

"It is totally impossible that he goes to Newell's Old Boys this summer, despite rumours. He wants to continue in elite football. He has not thought of going to Newell's this summer, and there has been no chance of that happening for next season," said Balague.

He added:

"Messi's camp insist there is no official offer from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami yet, but Inter sources are confident they have put all their cards on the table for Messi and will wait for his decision."

Balague also said that a move to Barcelona is not on the cards for Messi.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta met Jorge Messi recently, but only to discuss a possible homage in the future. There is no offer (from Barcelona) hatsoever on the table for him right now. Nobody expects a return to happen,” said Balague.

He concluded:

"La Liga would oppose the selling of another part of the club to fund any move for Messi anyway, with their priority to reduce Barcelona's 200m euro debt."

Messi has registered 30 appearances across competitions for the French giants this season, amassing 18 goals and 16 assists.

PSG eyeing Sven Botman

Sven Botman has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Sven Botman, according to i News via Caught Offside. The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since joining Newcastle United last summer. He has registered 30 appearances across competitions for the Magpies this season and is a first-team regular under Eddie Howe.

The Parisians are long-term admirers of the Dutch defender and have had their eyes on the player since his time with Lille. The Ligue 1 champions are already plotting to take him to the Parc des Princes within a year of Botman’s arrival at St. James’ Park. However, the Parisians might struggle to get their man, with Newcastle on the rise this season.

Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos expected to continue with Parisians

Christopher Galtier and Luis Campos’ positions at PSG is unlikely to be affected by the team's exit from the Champions League, according to Le Parisien via PSG Talk. The Parisians bowed out of Europe this week against Bayern Munich, and Galtier’s position has already come under scrutiny.

However, Le Parisien have reported that despite getting eliminated by the Bavarians, the two men’s positions are not under threat. However, things could change should the French giants fail to defend their league title. PSG are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 26 games and are eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

