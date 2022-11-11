PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi to play in 2026 World Cup; Parisians planning January move for Atletico Madrid forward, and more - November 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 standings after 14 games, with 12 wins and two draws. Christophe Galtier's men are five points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has backed Lionel Messi to play in the 2026 World Cup. Elsewhere, Parisians are planning a loan deal for an Atletico Madrid forward in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 10, 2022:

Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi to play in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi looks back to his best this season.

Lionel Scaloni reckons Lionel Messi could feature for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in impeccable form for PSG this season. The 35-year-old endured a temporary dip after joining the Parisians last summer but has come into his own this campaign.

Messi is largely expected to appear in his final World Cup this year. The Argentinean will be 39 when the next edition of the greatest spectacle arrives in four years time. However, Scaloni is unwilling to let his prized asset leave just yet.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Lio Scaloni: “Hopefully it’ll not be Messi’s last World Cup. He is happy on the field and makes a lot of people happy, not just the Argentines. And if we take care of him, there could possibly be more games for him because the world of football asks for it.“ Lio Scaloni: “Hopefully it’ll not be Messi’s last World Cup. He is happy on the field and makes a lot of people happy, not just the Argentines. And if we take care of him, there could possibly be more games for him because the world of football asks for it.“ @TNTSportsAR 🇦🇷 Lio Scaloni: “Hopefully it’ll not be Messi’s last World Cup. He is happy on the field and makes a lot of people happy, not just the Argentines. And if we take care of him, there could possibly be more games for him because the world of football asks for it.“ @TNTSportsAR https://t.co/geUkj1t1pl

Speaking to beIN Sports, as cited by PSG Talk, the Argentina manager is hopeful of Messi's continued stay with La Albiceleste.

“It may be his last World Cup, but hopefully not. He is happy on the field and makes a lot of people happy. If we take care of him and carry him as we have to, there is the possibility of more games because the world of football asks for it," said Scaloni.

Messi has appeared 18 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists.

PSG planning January move for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are planning to sign Joao Felix on loan in January, according to Le Parisien via Madrid Universal.

The Portuguese forward is going through a difficult phase at Atletico Madrid, dropping out of favour under Diego Simeone. The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano this season. His agent Jorge Mendes is already looking for Felix's next destination, and the Parisians have emerged as an option.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) PSG are concretely working on bringing Joao Felix, talks with Jorge Mendes, who’s been working for weeks to find a way out are underway. Atletico, today, are asking for €130M. @MatteMoretto ) PSG are concretely working on bringing Joao Felix, talks with Jorge Mendes, who’s been working for weeks to find a way out are underway. Atletico, today, are asking for €130M. @relevo (🌕) PSG are concretely working on bringing Joao Felix, talks with Jorge Mendes, who’s been working for weeks to find a way out are underway. Atletico, today, are asking for €130M. @relevo @MatteMoretto ✨🇵🇹 https://t.co/5I11cANxRl

Galtier is eager to add a new No. 9 to his roster in January after failing to sign both Robert Lewandowski and Gianluca Scamacca.

The Ligue 1 champions have had their eyes on Felix for a while and are now convinced that he could help Kylian Mbappe flourish. The French giants are now planning to secure his signature in a temporary move this winter. Felix has scored three goals from 17 appearances across competitions this season.

Jerome Rothen outlines how Parisians can overcome Bayern Munich

Former French winger Jerome Rothen reckons the Parisians could overcome Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The two European bigwigs will lock horns when the coveted tournament resumes in February next year.

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Frenchman tipped the Parisians to improve their squad in January. A new striker and a defender would put the Ligue 1 champions closer to the Bavarians in terms of quality, he added.

“If the game were played today, it would be a feat to qualify, considering what Bayern is giving off in the Champions League. Bayern are a machine, an institution. But PSG in February will be different. Collectively, they will manage to make a transfer window a little more inspired, as Luis Campos said, with a defender and a striker arriving," said Rothen.

He continued:

“This can put PSG collectively not far from Bayern. … In what psychological state will the stars of PSG be? All three of them are well today. If they are well in February, why not compete with Bayern."

The Parisians are unbeaten across competitions this season under Galtier.

