PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Campos wants Lionel Messi stay; Parisians eyeing Lyon starlet, and more - February 5, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Marseille on Wednesday (February 8) at the Stade Velodrome in the round of 16 of the French Cup. Christophe Galtier’s men secured a superb 2-1 win over Toulouse on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has expressed a desire to keep Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the French giants are interested in a Lyon starlet.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 5, 2023:

Luis Campos wants Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form this season.

Luis Campos has said that PSG are in talks to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign a new deal. The likes of Barcelona and Inter Miami are waiting in the wings, hoping to secure the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature on a Bosman move this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions are also eager to keep their prized asset at the club. Messi has rolled back the years this campaign, holding on to his exceedingly high standards for both club and country. The 35-year-old is fresh from helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he was adjudged the best player in the tournament.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’d like to keep him in this project. We are talking now to achieve this goal and continue to have Messi with us”, tells Téléfoot. PSG director Luis Campos confirms: “We are in talks with Leo Messi as we want to extend his contract”.“I’d like to keep him in this project. We are talking now to achieve this goal and continue to have Messi with us”, tells Téléfoot. PSG director Luis Campos confirms: “We are in talks with Leo Messi as we want to extend his contract”. 🔴🔵🇦🇷 #PSG“I’d like to keep him in this project. We are talking now to achieve this goal and continue to have Messi with us”, tells Téléfoot. https://t.co/gpRla6hZPR

The Argentinean has been equally inspirational for PSG this season and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Parisians are already working to make sure he continues at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Campos admitted that he will be delighted if Lionel Messi signs a new deal with the club.

“At the moment, we are in discussions. I would like to have him in this project; I can’t hide it. I would be delighted if he continues with us. But we are discussing at the moment to achieve this objective, to keep Lionel Messi,” said Campos.

The 35-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions for the French giants this season and has amassed 15 goals and 14 assists.

PSG eyeing Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Rayan Cherki, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman is one of the rising stars of Ligue 1 and is already generating interest from clubs around the continent.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Lyon this season and already has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Moby @Mobyhaque1 (19) vs Brest



10 chances created (!)

5/7 dribbles completed

80% pass accuracy

What a talent Rayan Cherki(19) vs Brest10 chances created (!)5/7 dribbles completed80% pass accuracyWhat a talent Rayan Cherki 🇫🇷(19) vs Brest10 chances created (!)5/7 dribbles completed80% pass accuracyWhat a talent https://t.co/kFaVk5IeiC

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Parisians wanted the teenager in January and will continue to monitor him at the moment.

“Lyon did their best to keep Rayan Cherki this January; it wasn’t easy at all. Paris Saint-Germain were seriously interested, and they will keep monitoring him. In the summer we will see, as of now Lyon want to keep Cherki as their star,” wrote Romano.

Cherki has registered two goals and three assists in 21 games across competitions for Lyon this season.

Luis Campos opens up on failed Hakim Ziyech pursuit

Hakim Ziyech’s move to the Parc des Princes couldn’t be completed on transfer deadline day.

Luis Campos has directed the blame at Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech’s failed move to the Parc des Princes.

The Moroccan forward was a target for PSG in January, as a replacement for Pablo Sarabia. The French giants wanted the player on loan for the rest of the season, and a move appeared to be well on course.

However, the transfer could not be completed within the stipulated time, and the 29-year-old ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“It worked very well for PSG, Ziyech… but unfortunately, it didn’t work well for the third part (Chelsea)”, tells Téléfoot. Campos: “We did everything for Ziyech to join PSG, also on player side. But as with all transfers, you need all three parties to work well”.“It worked very well for PSG, Ziyech… but unfortunately, it didn’t work well for the third part (Chelsea)”, tells Téléfoot. Campos: “We did everything for Ziyech to join PSG, also on player side. But as with all transfers, you need all three parties to work well”. 🚨🇲🇦 #PSG“It worked very well for PSG, Ziyech… but unfortunately, it didn’t work well for the third part (Chelsea)”, tells Téléfoot. https://t.co/s0hf3m1kmK

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Campos said that the Parisians did everything possible to complete the move.

“Ziyech? We did everything. But as with all transfers, the three parties have to work well. It worked with PSG, with Ziyech, but unfortunately, at the last moment, not with Chelsea,” said Campos.

Ziyech has struggled for game time under Graham Potter this season, registering 16 appearances across competitions, most of which have been from the bench.

