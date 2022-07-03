PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric opens up on Kylian Mbappe saga; Neymar tipped to flourish next season, and more - July 2, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for an eventful summer after failing to win the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to invest heavily in their squad as they look for a better campaign next season

Meanwhile, Luka Modric has opened up on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to snub Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Nicolas Anelka has backed Neymar to flourish next season. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 2, 2022:

Luka Modric opens up on Kylian Mbappe saga

Kylian Mbappe (left) turned down Real Madrid last month.

Luka Modric believes Kylian Mbappe should not be ostracised for turning down a move to Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman was on the cusp of joining Los Blancos last month. However, he performed a U-turn in the eleventh hour and signed an extension with PSG instead.

Speaking to Sportske (as relayed by Marca), Modric reiterated the fact that no player is greater than the club.

“Mbappe decided what he decided; that is his right, and now he lives with that decision. We all thought he would come with us; it didn’t happen … and now, what? Well, we aren’t going to crucify him. Mbappe is a great player, but as I always repeat, in any context, no footballer is more important than the club. Real Madrid is the greatest, above all players, and it will always be that way,” said Modric.

Modric did leave the door open for Mbappe to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

“It’s possible that in a few years Mbappe comes. That follows footballing logic, which was valid up until the pressure from the socio-political elements and the interests in Paris, Mbappe probably continues with his old desire of playing for Real Madrid. As much as it seems as if the bonds have been broken, especially in the upset fans, these things can come round again,” said Modric.

Nicolas Anelka tips Neymar to flourish next season

Neymar could be on his way out of Paris this summer.

Former Parisians striker Nicolas Anelka believes Neymar will stay at the Parc des Princes next season. The Brazilian has been linked with a departure from PSG this summer. That's because the 30-year-old has failed to stamp his authority in Ligue 1 since arriving in 2017.

Speaking to RMC Sport (via PSG Talk), Anelka said that Neymar’s stint in Paris has been plagued by injuries.

“I like Neymar a lot; it’s complicated. To criticise Neymar, I find it very easy. He doesn’t have such bad statistics. The big downside is his injuries. In my opinion, this is the season when he must wake up,” Anelka said.

He added:

“He can’t leave like this. He certainly has to do better, but I’m sure he’ll be a hit with PSG next season. I have always defended Neymar. He is a very talented player. I love watching him play football. He is one of the few today who can do extraordinary things on the pitch.”

Juventus turn down chance to sign PSG striker Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer

Juventus have turned down the chance to sign Mauro Icardi this summer, according to Calciomercatoweb via JuveFC.

The Argentinean striker is no longer wanted at PSG, who are looking to offload him this year. Icardi enjoyed a fruitful stint in Serie A with Inter Milan before his move to Paris, and the 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy for a while.

Juventus have been offered the opportunity to add Icardi to their roster ahead of the new season. However, the Bianconeri have passed the offer, saying they are not interested in the player.

