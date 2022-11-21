PSG Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City forward talks about Lionel Messi's leadership qualities; Parisians to monitor AC Milan forward at World Cup, and more - November 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the FIFA World Cup break atop the Ligue 1 standings. Christophe Galtier’s men are unbeaten across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, a Manchester City forward has opened up on Lionel Messi's leadership qualities. Elsewhere, the Parisians are set to monitor an AC Milan forward at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 20, 2022:

Julian Alvarez talks about Lionel Messi's leadership qualities

Lionel Messi (2R) heads to the World Cup in imperious form.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has spoken highly of Lionel Messi’s leadership qualities. The PSG superstar captained Argentina to a historic Copa America triumph last year. The 35-year-old followed that up with a Finalissima win this year and will lead the charge for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi has been in imperious form for the Parisians this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has plundered 12 goals and set up 14 more from 19 games across competitions. While his qualities on the pitch are unquestionable, the 35-year-old has also displayed exemplary leadership while wearing the armband for his country.

Speaking to City TV, as cited by PSG Talk, Alvarez said that he was surprised to find that Messi is a normal person behind the scenes.

“I started sharing dressing rooms with the group at the Copa America or a little before that. I didn’t know him very well, how he was as a captain. But to be honest, I was surprised because from the outside; he always looked like a shy or quieter person. Being there, you realise that he is a really normal person,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez added that Messi inspired the Argentina team with his words ahead of the Copa America final win against Brazil last year.

“He is a great person and a great captain. He leads the group in a great way, and this was reflected before the final. He said some amazing words.”

Messi is currently preparing to participate in his fifth, and likely last, World Cup.

PSG to monitor Rafael Leao at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rafael Leao is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will keep a close eye on Rafael Leao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Corriere della Sera via Sempre Milan.

The Portuguese is aware that the global tournament could help him take the next step in his career. The 23-year-old is under contract with AC Milan till 2024 and is currently locked in talks for an extension.

Leao is yet to agree a new deal, amid interest from clubs around the continent. The Parisians are among his suitors and will be monitoring his performances in Qatar for Portugal. The 23-year-old has appeared 20 times for the Rossoneri this season, registering seven goals and nine assists. The Ligue 1 champions remain in the market for a new attacker, with both Lionel Messi and Neymar in their 30s.

Leao has popped up on their radar thanks to his steady rise at the San Siro. However, PSG could face competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea for his signature.

Endrick’s father confirms Parisians in talk to sign his son

Endrick’s father Douglas has said that PSG are the only club who have begun negotiations with Palmeiras for the player.

The 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in the game right now. Endrick’s exploits with Palmeiras has earned him admirers at clubs around Europe, and the Parisians are eager to win the race for his signature.

Speaking recently, as relayed by AS, Douglas said that there are multiple clubs interested in his son.

“Paris Saint-Germain is the only club that has opened negotiations with Palmeiras with an official proposal, that’s how things are. There are many clubs from different countries willing to sign him. PSG has already made a move,” said Douglas.

Real Madrid also have their eyes on Endrick, who's expected to visit the club for a tour of the Santiago Bernabeu soon.

