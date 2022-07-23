PSG Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City warned against signing Neymar; AS Roma receive setback in pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum, and more - July 22, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to lock horns with Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium on Saturday. The Ligue 1 champions will look to continue their preparations for the new season with another friendly win this weekend.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair has warned the Premier League champions against signing Parisians attacker Neymar. Elsewhere, AS Roma have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 22, 2022:

Trevor Sinclair warns Manchester City against signing Neymar

Neymar could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Trevor Sinclair has warned Manchester City against a move for Neymar this summer. The Brazilian superstar is staring at an uncertain future at PSG, with the Ligue 1 giants reportedly open to offloading him this year. The 30-year-old has blown hot and cold during his time at the Parc des Princes so far.

Despite his struggles, Neymar remains one of the finest attackers in the world and can be unplayable on his day. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with reports claiming he has been identified by City as a replacement for Raheem Sterling.

However, speaking to talkSPORT (as relayed by Daily Mail), Sinclair said that Neymar would be a step down from Sterling.

“He's (Neymar) too inconsistent for me. You get one good game out of every four. I compared him with Sterling, and a lot of people got on my back, but if you’re a manager, you’d want Sterling over Neymar! Three games out of four, Raheem is top drawer. He might have the odd bad game, but with Neymar you're not getting that consistency,” said Sinclair.

AS Roma receive setback in Georginio Wijnaldum pursuit

Georginio Wijnaldum is seemingly surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

AS Roma have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia.

The Giallorossi are eager to take the Dutch midfielder to Serie A this summer as they look to bolster their squad. The Italian side were hoping to pick up Wijnaldum on loan and were expecting the Parisians to pay half of his €9 million annual salary.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Roma are close to signing former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain. NEW: Roma are close to signing former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain. #lfc [goal] 🚨 NEW: Roma are close to signing former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain. #lfc [goal]

However, the Ligue 1 champions are not looking for a loan spell for the Dutchman. Instead, they want to offload him permanently for €10 million or another club to pay his full salary on loan, which could rule Roma out of the equation.

Wijnaldum, meanwhile, is eager to move to the Stadio Olympico and might need to accept a pay cut to help the deal go through.

PSG closing in on Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are eding closer to securing the services of RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, according to RMC Sport via PSG Talk.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add more competition to their right-back position and have their eyes on the Frenchman. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his current contract, so prising him away is unlikely to be a problem.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Galtier wants Mukiele and talks will continue in order to complete the deal. Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig for Nordi Mukiele deal are in progress. He’s in the club list since long time, full agreement on personal terms for long-term deal.Galtier wants Mukiele and talks will continue in order to complete the deal. Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig for Nordi Mukiele deal are in progress. He’s in the club list since long time, full agreement on personal terms for long-term deal. 🔴🔵 #PSGGaltier wants Mukiele and talks will continue in order to complete the deal. https://t.co/grlbMG4qIT

The Parisians are working on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for Mukiele, with a transfer fee of €10-15 million being quoted for now. The Frenchman’s arrival would provide a much-needed backup for Achraf Hakimi.

