PSG Transfer News Roundup: Maradona better than Lionel Messi, says former player; Parisians have Dusan Vlahovic concern, and more - February 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (February 19) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men need to bounce back quickly from their 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona midfielder Bernd Schuster reckons Diego Maradona was better than Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, journalist Jonathan Johnson has said that the Parisians are concerned about Dusan Vlahovic's recent form.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 16, 2023:

Diego Maradona better than Lionel Messi, says Bernd Schuster

Lionel Messi wants to help PSG win their maiden Champions League.

Bernd Schuster reckons Diego Maradona’s ability to express himself made him better than Lionel Messi. The PSG superstar finally fulfilled his legacy as Maradona’s heir by leading Argentina all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Schuster said that Maradona was much loved for his ability to bond with his teammates and fans.

“There is only one small difference that I see between Diego and Leo and that is that Diego was more outward. He told everyone what he felt. Messi is not so capable of saying, ‘I’m dying for my country; I’m dying for my people’. He thinks about it inside; it’s what comes to me,” said Schuster.

He added:

“Diego transmitted a lot of what he felt to his teammates, to his fans; that’s why everyone loved him so much. Messi keeps it to himself, but his attitude on the field is similar.”

Schuster, though, is happy that Messi hasn’t retired from the game after winning the World Cup. He also tipped the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to continue playing for a few more years.

“I don’t know Messi so personally to know how he thinks. I have met many great players who say that after reaching the top, they retire from football. They keep that last final, that last trophy, that success, and then they retire at least from the national team,” said Schuster.

He continued:

“Messi can still play for a few years. For that, he keeps the desire. He has football in his head. He's in a comfortable place, as is Paris; it’s a comfortable club for him. He no longer has that requirement like the greats of Europe. Of course, they will want to win the Champions League, at least once, after so many years trying. There he can play a couple more years.”

Messi has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 games across competitions for the Parisians this season but drew a blank against Bayern.

PSG have Dusan Vlahovic concern

Dusan Vlahovic is likely to leave Juventus this year.

PSG are concerned about Dusan Vlahovic's recent form, according to Jonathan Johnson.

The Serbian striker could be on the move this summer, and the Parisians were previously interested in his signature. However, the 23-year-old has endured an indifferent time since joining Juventus last year and has failed to live up to the hype.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Ligue 1 champions are wary about the player’s dip in form since arriving in Turin.

“Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus is an interesting one. You’d assume Juventus are not going to be in Europe next season, certainly not the Champions League anyway, so there is going to be a lot of players leaving Turin in the summer, and Vlahovic is certainly one that could leave,” said Johnson.

He added:

“He’s definitely of interest to PSG, but they are wary of how his form has dipped since joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs following his departure from Fiorentina.”

Vlahovic has amassed nine goals and three assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Neymar criticised for Bayern Munich performance

Neymar endured a difficult time in midweek.

Brazilian journalist Neto has blasted Neymar for his subdued performance against Bayern Munich earlier this week. The 31-year-old failed to make a mark as PSG succumbed to a defeat in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Neto said that Kylian Mbappe had a greater influence off the bench than Neymar, who started the game.

“Neymar (on Tuesday) was the shame of the shame of an exceptional player, one of the greatest on earth of all time. He should have been expelled. He didn’t play anything. Mbappenin five minutes did more than Neymar in the entire game,” said Neto.

Neymar has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

