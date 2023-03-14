PSG Transfer News Roundup: Michel Platini lends support to Lionel Messi; Parisians advised to sign Adrien Rabiot, and more - March 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title this season. Christophe Galtier's men are ten points clear at the top after 27 games and will next face Rennes on Sunday (March 19).

Meanwhile, French legend Michel Platini reckons Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can play together. Elsewhere, former Parisians coach Luis Fernandez wants Adrien Rabiot to return to Paris.

On that note, here's take a look at the major PSG transfer stories as on March 14, 2023:

Michel Platini lends support to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi faltered once again in the Champions League

Michel Platini has offered his support to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The PSG trio have received a lot of criticism recently, with multiple reports claiming they don't complement each other in attack. Mbappe and Messi failed to inspire the club against Bayern Munich in the UEFA AChampions League, and questions have been asked of their ability to play alongside each other.

However, speaking to RMC Sport as cited by Goal, Platini said that the Parisians were unlucky to face Real Madrid and Bayern in the Champions League.

“Of course Messi, Neymar and Mbappe can play together. I would prefer there to be one in Paris, one in Marseille and the other in Lyon. Like it was with Ronaldo-Messi and it's a fight, but they are all in the same club. They are exceptional, they play well. It's wonderful to see Paris Saint-Germain play," said Platini.

He added:

"After you play a European Cup match, you play against Real, which is a very, very big player in Europe and it goes badly, you play Bayern, which is a very, very big player in Europe and it goes badly - that's how it is, that's football. Even in Barcelona, Neymar and Messi have not won the European Cup every year.”

With Neymar out injured, the onus will now be on Mbappe and Messi to help the French giants finish the season on a high.

PSG advised to sign Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is likely to leave Turin this summer.

Luis Fernandez has urged PSG to bring Adrien Rabiot back to the club.

The French midfielder left the Parisians in 2019 to join Juventus, but his contract with the Bianconeri expires at the end of the season. He's unimpressed by the terms offered by the Serie A giants and could leave as a free agent.

Speaking on beIN Sports, as relayed by PSG Talk, Fernandez said his former club could benefit from a reunion with Rabiot.

"He must return to PSG because he is a boy who is in the process of marking differences. He has found a certain serenity and an exceptional level. He is good, very good since his return. He almost left for Manchester United, he may have almost made a small mistake, there he is in his club and he is in the process of winning at Juventus. He had a good World Cup with the France team," said Fernandez.

He added:

"Rabiot wore the PSG jersey; we have to bring him back; enough of those [players] who are there in [the] midfield, [there are] two or three who take themselves for what they are not; they are not football players. He wants to come back. You ask him the question. He is a player I want to see again at Paris Saint-Germain because he has all the qualities; he wore this shirt in the formation of PSG. I want to see him again."

Rabiot has appeared 31 times across competitions for Juventus this season, scoring nine goals and setting up two.

Parisians have Xavi Simons buy-back clause

Xavi Simons has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have a buy-back clause in Xavi Simons' contract, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old left the Ligue 1 giants last summer to join PSV Eindhoven and has gone from strength to strength at the Eredivisie side. Manchester United and Newcastle United already have their eyes on the Dutchman, while the Ligue 1 champions also retain an interest in the player.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that PSV want to keep hold of him for another season.

"Xavi Simons dreams of Premier League football one day but PSV’s mission is to keep the player at least for the next season. But Paris Saint-Germain have the clause into his contract to bring him back, Luis Campos is big fan of the player; the final decision will be 100% up to Xavi Simons," wrote Romano.

Simons has amassed 15 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions this season for PSV.

