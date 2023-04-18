PSG Transfer News Roundup: Milan Skriniar sent Lionel Messi warning; Parisians want Bruno Guimaraes, and more - April 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race with seven games left. Christophe Galtier's men next face Angers on Friday (April 21) at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Meanwhile, a former player has cited Lionel Messi's example to warn Milan Skriniar against joining the Parisians. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Bruno Guimaraes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 18, 2023:

Milan Skriniar sent Lionel Messi warning

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form this season.

Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi has used Lionel Messi's example to warn Milan Skriniar against joining PSG.

The Argentinean has endured a mixed time since arriving in Paris in 2021, failing to win over the fan base. The 35-year-old is arguably among the greatest players in the game's history but has been whistled and taunted by the Parisians faithful at times.

Messi's contract runs out at the end of the season, and he could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes. Skriniar, meanwhile, is set to join the Ligue 1 champions on a Bosman move this summer once his contract with the Nerazzurri expires. Speaking to Canal +, as cited by Sempre Inter, Materazzi urged the player to stay with Inter.

“In his position, I would have stayed at Inter. I said it publicly: ‘Remember how the Inter fans loved you. I don’t know if you’ll get the same kind of love in Paris even if I hope that you do.' Just look at what’s happening with Messi, and he’s one of the best players in history," said Materazzi

The former Italian defender, though, spoke highly of Skriniar.

"He’s an excellent defender, not quite at the highest quality, but when he applies himself, he’s extremely good in a collective defensive context. He’s improved a lot; he’s become indispensable and captain at Inter," said Materazzi.

Skriniar has made nearly 250 appearances for the Nerazzurri across competitions, contributing 11 goals and five assists.

PSG want Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Bruno Guimaraes, according to iG Esporte via PSG Talk. The Brazilian midfielder has been in outstanding form for Newcastle United this season. The 25-year-old has registered four goals and four assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season, despite playing in a deeper role in midfield.

The Parisians are expected to bolster their midfield at the end of the season and have added Guimaraes to their list of targets. However, prising the Brazilian away from St. James' Park could be a tough task. The 25-year-old is an indispensable part of Eddie Howe's setup, and the Magpies would loathe to lose him.

The player is tied to the club till 2026, so the Magpies are under no pressure to sell. Newcastle are reportedly planning to tie him down to a new deal. Guimaraes has a market value of €60 million but could PSG cost a lot more.

Parisians end Rafael Leao pursuit

Rafael Leao is not longer a target for the French giants.

PSG have ended their pursuit of Rafael Leao, according to French football journalist Abdellah Boulma via PSG Talk.

The Portuguese striker has gone from strength to strength with AC Milan recently and has attracted attention from clubs around Europe. The Parisians are also among his suitors and were previously expected to dive for the 23-year-old this summer.

However, Boulma has now said that Leao is no longer a priority target for sporting director Luis Campos this summer. The Ligue 1 champions want to add more firepower to their attack, especially as Messi could leave at the end of the season. However, Campos has eyes on Victor Osimhem and Randal Kolo Muani to bridge the gap should the Argentinean leave.

