PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar tipped to explode next season; Presnel Kimpembe contemplating exit from club, and more - June 30, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season. The Parisians are now preparing to lay an assault on the elusive UEFA Champions League next campaign.

Meanwhile, 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has backed Neymar to flourish next season. Elsewhere, Presnel Kimpembe is contemplating an exit from the Parc des Princes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 30, 2022:

Emmanuel Petit tips Neymar to explode next season

Neymar is linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

Emmanuel Petit has backed Neymar to flourish at PSG next season. The Brazilian joined the French giants in 2017 with a lot of hype but has never really lived up to expectations in Paris. The 30-year-old has suffered due to niggling injuries, blowing hot and cold during his stay at the club.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Neymar will refuse to leave PSG unless he can go to Barcelona. However, Barça have ruled out his signing completely; both sportingly and economically.



The Parisians have run out of patience with Neymar and have reportedly put him up for sale. Petit, who has long been one of the Brazilian’s critics, has now jumped to the player’s defence, though.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, the Frenchman said that PSG would see the real version of Neymar next season.

“Today we move towards a divorce, and almost we do not spit in his face, and we show him the exit by pointing to him,” said Petit.

He added:

“I tell you, the great champions never die. In his ego, with the World Cup coming up quickly, knowing what happened last season, that they are eagerly awaited, and that everyone is pushing him out … but he has a contract and that is respected. … This season, you will see the real Neymar. He’s going to come back sharp with teeth that scratch the floor, and he’s going to want to make everyone agree.”

Presnel Kimpembe contemplating PSG exit

Presnel Kimpembe wants to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Presnel Kimpembe is contemplating an exit from PSG this summer, according to Paris Fans via PSG Talk.

The Parisians have been heavily linked with defensive reinforcements this summer, with Milan Skriniar one of the names doing the rounds. Kimpembe is unimpressed by the club’s plans and wants to move in search of a fresh challenge.

His contract expires in 2024, and he previously hoped to secure a pay hike. However, with no talks lined up on the horizon, Kimpembe is exploring alternate options.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Juventus ironically looking at another Tuchel favourite Presnel Kimpembe to replace Matthijs De Ligt, should his move to Chelsea happen, according to @DiMarzio Juventus ironically looking at another Tuchel favourite Presnel Kimpembe to replace Matthijs De Ligt, should his move to Chelsea happen, according to @DiMarzio.

Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old. The Bianconeri are sweating on the future of Matthijs de Ligt. If the Dutch defender leaves Turin this summer, the Serie A side could move for Kimpembe. The Frenchman is currently valued at €40 million by the Parisians.

Parisians yet to match Inter Milan's asking price for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar (left) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are yet to match Inter Milan's asking price for Milan Skriniar, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Slovak international is one of the prime defensive targets for Luis Campos this summer. The new Parisians sporting director wants to shore up the team's backline ahead of the new season and has his eyes on Skriniar.

The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly offering around €60 million for the player, but the Nerazzuri want a fee in the region of €70 million. Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Di Marzio revealed that the two clubs are in contact to sort out the deal:

“There are ongoing contacts with PSG who want Skriniar, (but) they have still not arrived at the amount Inter want,” said Di Marzio.

