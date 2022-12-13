PSG Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Tagliafico hails Lionel Messi; Parisians eyeing Real Madrid full-back, more - December 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to use the January window to bolster their squad. New manager Christophe Galtier has taken his team to the top of the league but might need reinforcements to win the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Tagliafico has hailed Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Real Madrid full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 12, 2022:

Nicolas Tagliafico hails Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a brilliant run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nicolas Tagliafico has spoken highly of Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals against Croatia on Tuesday (December 13). The PSG forward has been in impeccable form for Argentina at the tournament, with the 35-year-old arriving in Qatar in breathtaking form for the Parisians.

Messi moved to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 but endured a season-long adaptation process in France. This season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has regained the form that made him feared by one and all during his Barcelona days.

The 35-year-old has carried that good run into the World Cup, fuelling his nation’s quest to secure the Holy Grail of football.

Nicolás Tagliafico: "He has always been like this. For us, he is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He gives us a special advantage on the pitch, we know we have Messi. And that is a great source of motivation."

Speaking to the press, Tagliafico paid tribute to his captain and leader, labelling him as a motivation for the team.

"For us, he is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He is a special advantage on the pitch; we know we have Lionel Messi, and it is motivation for us. We are really happy to have Messi as our captain. We are all working together to achieve our dreams, and it is more special to have Messi by our side,” said Tagliafico.

Messi has registered four goals and two assists in five appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG eyeing Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in securing the signature of Ferland Mendy, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The French left-back is staring at an uncertain future at Real Madrid and could be offloaded next year. The 27-year-old’s performances have dropped recently, and Los Blancos are already looking for his replacement.

The Parisians are monitoring his situation with interest as they look to add more depth to their full-back area. The Ligue 1 champions opted to permanently sign Nuno Mendes this summer. However, with Layvin Kurzawa likely to be offloaded at the end of the season, PSG remain in the hunt for a new left-back.

Mendes’ recent injury record is already a cause for concern, and Mendy has popped up on the Parisians’ radar. However, a move might not be straightforward, as the two clubs are at daggers drawn following Kylian Mbappe snubbing Los Blancos to stay in Paris..

Parisians enter race for N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have entered the race for N’Golo Kante, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to sign a new deal. Recent reports have suggested that talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far. The 31-year-old has consistently been one of the finest midfielders in the world.

Barcelona could finalise a deal to sign France midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer, during January depending on the 31-year-old's recovery from a hamstring injury.

However, his recent injury woes have forced the Blues to scout the market for alternatives. The situation has alerted clubs around the continent, including Barcelona and the Parisians. The La Liga giants are already planning to take Kante to the Camp Nou on a Bosman move next summer.

The French giants are now ready to pour cold water on their plans. Galtier remains eager to shore up his midfield, and the 31-year-old’s experience could be pivotal to his ambitions. However, the Blaugrana are leading the race for his signature at the moment.

