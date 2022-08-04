PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised to keep Neymar; club planning to sign Manchester City midfielder, and more - August 3, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a 4-0 win over Nantes in Tel Aviv last weekend to win the Trophee des Champions. New manager Christophe Galtier will now hope to take the momentum into the new season.

Meanwhile, journalist Bruno Salomon has advised the Parisians to keep Neymar at the club. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are planning to sign a Manchester City midfielder wanted by Barcelona.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 3, 2022:

Bruno Salomon advises PSG to keep Neymar

Neymar (right) is preparing for a vital season ahead.

Bruno Salomon has advised PSG to keep hold of Neymar. The Brazilian’s future is up in the air this summer, with multiple reports claiming he has been put up for sale. Neymar has been linked with a move to the Premier League, but a transfer is yet to materialise.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2017, PSG shook the world when it announced the signing of Brazilian star Neymar for a world-record fee of $263M.



The transfer doubled the previous world-record fee paid when Paul Pogba joined Man United for $116m in 2016. On this date in 2017, PSG shook the world when it announced the signing of Brazilian star Neymar for a world-record fee of $263M.The transfer doubled the previous world-record fee paid when Paul Pogba joined Man United for $116m in 2016. https://t.co/24wkflrOVe

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has shown his prowess in the Trophee des Champions, scoring a brace to help his team beat Nantes. Speaking on L’Equipe du Soir, Salomon tipped Neymar for great things ahead.

"Would PSG be wrong to separate? of Neymar this summer? Obviously yes. Neymar will lead the dance; he will be the king. I think he will prove to everyone that he is a champion. He has the pride of a champion," said Salomon.

He added:

“He no longer really has any value in the market; no club can afford him. Neymar realised the pressure that was put on his shoulders. Whether Luis Campos or Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, they made him understand that we were waiting for the real Neymar today. When I see his relationship with Lionel Messi, I want him to stay. He must stay.”

Parisians planning to sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva could leave the Etihad this summer.

PSG are planning to beat Barcelona to the signature of Bernardo Silva, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation for Manchester City so far but is yearning for a fresh challenge this summer. The Blaugrana are planning to take him to the Camp Nou, but they could face stiff competition from the Parisians for his signature.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona are optimistic that, if they can offload Frenkie de Jong, they will sign Bernardo Silva. Barcelona are optimistic that, if they can offload Frenkie de Jong, they will sign Bernardo Silva.— @sport https://t.co/grNhxkoupX

The Parisians are assembling a team capable of winning the UEFA Champions League this season.

New sporting director Luis Campos now wants to be reunited with Silva, having worked with the player during his time at AS Monaco. The 27-year-old is also willing to head back to Ligue 1 this summer. The Parisians, though, will have to break the bank to get their man, as City value the player at €80-85 million.

Juventus agree personal terms with Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes could be heading to Turin this summer.

Juventus have agreed personal terms with Leandro Paredes, according to Corriere della Sera via Juve FC. The Argentinean is heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer, with the player not featuring prominently in Galtier’s plans. The 27-year-old is no longer guaranteed playing time at the Parc des Princes, so he wants to leave in search of regular football.

The Bianconeri are ready to take him to Turin as they look to address their midfield conundrum. The Serie A giants want a new deep-lying playmaker to help mitigate the injury woes of Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Paredes has been identified as the candidate for the role.

Juventus are locked in negotiations with the Parisians regarding a possible move. The Bianconeri want to take the player initially on loan, but the Ligue 1 giants want to offload him permanently for €20 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far