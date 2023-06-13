PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised to offload Kylian Mbappe; club eyeing Kang-in Lee, and more - June 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) struggled for consistency under Christophe Galtier this season. The Ligue 1 giants won the league and Trophee des Champions but faltered in the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been advised to cash in on striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the French club are interested in Mallorca midfielder Kang-in Lee.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 13, 2023:

PSG advised to offload Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe doesn't want to extend his stay in Paris.

Journalist Daniel Riolo has advised PSG to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer. The French forward reportedly sent the Ligue 1 champions a letter to inform them that he won't sign an extension. The 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires next summer, but there's an option to extend it to 2025.

However, Mbappe has no intention of taking up that clause and is looking to leave the Parc des Princes. Speaking on After Foot RMC, Riolo said that the Frenchman's decision has turned PSG's plans upside down.

"We are in a huge deal. PSG did not expect to receive this letter today. It’s a kind of small declaration of war. They are appalled at the club," said Riolo

He continued:

“If Mbappe announces this now, it’s because he no longer believes in promises. He no longer believes in the project. There, that changes everything for PSG. Even in the search for the coach with whom they are in discussing.”

Riolo went on to urge the club to cash in on Mbappe this summer.

"It also calls into question the work of Luis Campos, who came with the mission of keeping Mbappe and getting him to stay at the club. A year later, when Campos is supposedly the man who must rebuild everything, with the underlying idea of pleasing Mbappe, the club receives the letter that the additional option no longer exists," said Riolo.

He added:

"It’s a real shock is no longer a stone, it is a rock in the garden of Campos there! If I am the leader of PSG, I make a clear and clear decision: it is sold this summer.

"Might as well take what there is to take. You cannot keep a player when he tells you that he is in his last year. You have to send a strong message.”

Real Madrid remain keen on the Frenchman and could look to prise him away this summer.

Parisians eyeing Kang-in Lee

Kang-in Lee is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are already engaged in talks to sign Kang-in Lee this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The South Korean midfielder has caught the eye with Mallorca this season, amassing six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions. His exploits have earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are planning a squad revamp this summer and are paying special attention to midfield. With Lionel Messi gone and Neymar's future also up in the air, there's a need for a creative influx this summer. Lee has been identified as the perfect candidate for the job.

The Ligue 1 champions have offered €15 million for the 22-year-old, and negotiations are in an advanced stage. Atletico Madrid also have eyes on the South Korean, but their offer is inferior to the French giants'.

PSG offering two players for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are ready to offer Manchester City Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti in return for Bernardo Silva, according to Foot Mercato.

The Portuguese midfielder is a long-term target for the Parisians, who're ready to go for the kill this year. Silva's future at the Etihad remains up in the air, and he could be open to a new adventure this summer.

City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of Verratti and could be tempted to add the player to his kitty. The Spanish manager is sweating on the future of Ilkay Gundogan, so Verratti could be a superb replacement.

However, City are not interested in the offer and have already rejected the proposal. Discussions are likely to continue, though, as both clubs attempt to get the best deal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes