PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians agree loan deal with Juventus for Leandro Paredes; Pep Guardiola confirms Bernardo Silva set to stay; and more - August 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain in the market for reinforcements this summer. New manager Christophe Galtier has made a few changes to his squad.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have agreed a loan deal with Juventus for Leandro Paredes. Elsewhere, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo Silva is set to stay at the Etihad.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 26, 2022:

PSG agree loan deal with Juventus for Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is very close to moving to Turin this summer.

PSG have agreed a deal with Juventus for a loan move for Leandro Paredes this summer, according to TyC Sports via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes at the moment. New sporting director Luis Campos is overseeing a change at the heart of the midfield, and Paredes has faced the sack.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer PSG and Juventus have almost reached an agreement on Leandro Paredes. It would be a loan with a mandatory buy for Juventus. This via PSG and Juventus have almost reached an agreement on Leandro Paredes. It would be a loan with a mandatory buy for Juventus. This via @lequipe 🚨 PSG and Juventus have almost reached an agreement on Leandro Paredes. It would be a loan with a mandatory buy for Juventus. This via @lequipe. 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇦🇷 https://t.co/ocRokYoRZO

However, the player is not short of suitors, with Juventus jumping at the opportunity to secure his services. The Bianconeri have now struck a deal with the Parisians to take the Argentinean on loan for the season. The move will have an obligation to buy for €15 million next summer.

Pep Guardiola confirms Bernardo Silva set to stay

Bernardo Silva is unlikely to leave the Etihad this summer.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City beyond the summer.

The Portuguese midfielder is a target for PSG this summer, with the club eager to add more quality to their midfield. Sporting director Luis Campos wants a reunion with the 28-year-old, having previously worked together at Monaco.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva”. Pep Guardiola announces Bernardo Silva won’t leave City despite Barça interest: “Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City, there are no negotiations”.“We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva”. Pep Guardiola announces Bernardo Silva won’t leave City despite Barça interest: “Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City, there are no negotiations”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC“We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva”. https://t.co/uogaJDEbs2

However, speaking to the press, Guardiola said that City are yet to receive an offer for Silva.

“He will stay here, absolutely. We don't have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so that's why he'll stay,” said Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva remains a vital cog in Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad.

Christophe Galtier opens up on Champions League opponents

PSG have drawn Benfica, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa in Group H of the UEFA Champions League. Galtier is concerned about the first two opponents, who have won the competition before. The Parisians are desperate to win the coveted European club competition this season.

Speaking to the press, Galtier was full of praise for his opponents.

"First of all, we have two former winners of the competition in our group. And Juventus are a recent finalist. They are two giants of European football. I know that these are teams that the club has played in the past. These are great fixtures for us to play, it's an interesting draw,” said Galtier.

Club captain Marquinhos also shared his views on the draw, saying that he's looking forward to playing in the Champions League.

“It's a special competition. It's always exciting to play, and it's an important competition for us. The whole world is watching the draw! We've found out who our opponents are. We'll start thinking about the games ahead of us, little by little, and start following their matches,” said Marquinhos.

He added:

“It's a different draw. I played against Benfica with Paris, but a long time ago. It's an opportunity to discover new opponents, opponents who are historical European clubs. The matches will come quickly. We will prepare well."

PSG faltered in the Round of 16 against eventual winners Real Madrid last season and will hope to make amends this season..

