PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians agree personal terms with RB Leipzig full-back; club planning move for Sevilla defender, and more - July 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 win over Kawasaki at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored as new manager Christophe Galtier continued his winning run in pre-season.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have agreed personal terms with a RB Leipzig full-back. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 winners are planning to move for a Sevilla defender. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 20, 2022:

PSG agree personal terms with Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele could be on the move this summer.

PSG have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, according to L’Equipe via Get French Football News.

The France international was a target for Manchester United under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. However, new United manager Erik ten Hag is satisfied with Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back and has ended the pursuit of the Leipzig man.

Negotiations ongoing with RB Leipzig to reach full agreement. Paris Saint-Germain are working on Nordi Mukiele deal. Talks ongoing, been told personal terms are already agreed with Mukiele on long-term contract. He’s a concrete name for PSG.Negotiations ongoing with RB Leipzig to reach full agreement. Paris Saint-Germain are working on Nordi Mukiele deal. Talks ongoing, been told personal terms are already agreed with Mukiele on long-term contract. He’s a concrete name for PSG. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSGNegotiations ongoing with RB Leipzig to reach full agreement. https://t.co/bVqswejMbU

The Parisians have entered the race in the past few days. The Ligue 1 champions are already engaged in negotiations with Leipzig to facilitate a move this summer.

The club have now reached an agreement with the 24-year-old and are working to strike a deal with the Bundesliga team. Mukiele’s contract expires in less than 12 months, which means he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer. A fee of above €10 million could be enough for the Ligue 1 giants to get their man.

Parisians planning move for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde could ignite a bidding war this summer.

PSG are contemplating a move for Jules Kounde, according to Corriere dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The French defender has been a target for Barcelona and Chelsea this summer. Both clubs are looking to bolster their backline and have their eyes on the 23-year-old. The Parisians have now entered the fray to complicate matters.

Koundé, still in direct talks with both Chelsea and Barcelona on personal terms - while clubs are discussing on details. Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Jules Koundé today: £55m fee, very good payment terms. Talks now ongoing with Sevilla on structure of the bid.Koundé, still in direct talks with both Chelsea and Barcelona on personal terms - while clubs are discussing on details. Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Jules Koundé today: £55m fee, very good payment terms. Talks now ongoing with Sevilla on structure of the bid. 🚨🔵 #CFCKoundé, still in direct talks with both Chelsea and Barcelona on personal terms - while clubs are discussing on details. https://t.co/PwsYtDeTlv

The Parisians are also planning to fortify their defence ahead of the new season. With the future of Presnel Kimpembe up in the air, they have turned their attention to Kounde, who could be available for €60 million.

They are willing to offer the 23-year-old a chance to return to his native country, which could entice the player. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Kounde will have to plan his move carefully. He'll want to secure regular football at his next destination, and that could play a key part in his decision.

Lille president backs PSG to sign Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Lille president Olivier Letang has hinted that PSG are among the frontrunners for the signature of Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese midfielder has caught the eye recently and is likely to be on the move this summer. New Parisians sporting director Luis Campos is overseeing a major squad transformation at the Parc des Princes, and the 24-year-old Sanches is on his wishlist.

Speaking recently (as per Milan News via Sempre Milan), Letang said that Sanches would either move to Paris or Milan in the coming days.

“Renato Sanches has two possibilities, two great clubs. If he is still with us it is because no agreement has yet been found with these clubs. Renato will go away, to which club I do not know. I will keep the nature of these discussions confidential. His future will be in Paris or Milan,” said Letang.

