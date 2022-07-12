PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians asked to hike offer for Inter Milan defender; club agree deal for Reims striker, and more - July 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain eager to turn over a new leaf under Christophe Galtier. The French manager has been handed the responsibility of taking the club to European glory.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been asked to hike their offer for an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have agreed a deal for a Reims striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 12, 2022:

PSG asked to hike offer for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at the Parc des Princes

Inter Milan have asked PSG to increase their offer for Milan Skriniar, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter. The Slovak International is a target for Luis Campos, who is looking to add more steel to his backline this summer.

The Parisians brought in Sergio Ramos to improve their defence last summer. However, the move failed to live up to expectations, as the Spanish defender endured an injury-ravaged season. With Presnel Kimpembe’s future up in the air, a new centre-back has become pivotal for the Ligue 1 champions.

Parisien Goals @ParisienGoals Milan Skriniar stayed in a Milano hotel as he was unavailable for Inter as they faced Lugano for their pre-season match.



Skriniar and his intermediaries are negotiating his move to with ✍🏼



( @RaimondoDM - @TuttoMercatoWeb ) Milan Skriniar stayed in a Milano hotel as he was unavailable for Inter as they faced Lugano for their pre-season match.Skriniar and his intermediaries are negotiating his move to with #PSG ✍🏼 🚨 Milan Skriniar stayed in a Milano hotel as he was unavailable for Inter as they faced Lugano for their pre-season match.Skriniar and his intermediaries are negotiating his move to with #PSG 🇸🇰✍🏼 ( @RaimondoDM - @TuttoMercatoWeb ) https://t.co/M73JJ3SF2s

Skriniar has emerged as their preferred target, with the 27-year-old also open to a move to the Parc des Princes. However, the French giants are yet to match the Nerazzurri’s valuation of the player. PSG want to complete the deal as soon as possible and have set this weekend as a target to get Skriniar to Paris, but their €55 million offer is far below the player’s price tag.

The Parisians are yet to return with an improved bid, so Inter are running out of patience. The Serie A giants are willing to end talks unless PSG hike their offer. The Nerazzurri have already informed the French club that Skriniar will stay at the San Siro unless they receive a bid of their liking.

Parisians agree deal for Hugo Ekitike

PSG have agreed a deal in principle to take Hugo Ekitike to the Parc des Princes, according to Le Parisien via The Chronicle Live.

Newcastle United had previously agreed to sign the Reims forward this summer. However, the Magpies failed to get a deal over the line within the stipulated time, paving the way for the Parisians to take advantage.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal in principle to sign for PSG and already sees himself in Paris!



The club are unanimous on the transfer and hope to lower Stade de Reims' asking price after they accepted an offer from Newcastle for €36m + €10m add ons.



(Source: Le Parisien) Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal in principle to sign for PSG and already sees himself in Paris!The club are unanimous on the transfer and hope to lower Stade de Reims' asking price after they accepted an offer from Newcastle for €36m + €10m add ons.(Source: Le Parisien) 🚨 Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal in principle to sign for PSG and already sees himself in Paris! The club are unanimous on the transfer and hope to lower Stade de Reims' asking price after they accepted an offer from Newcastle for €36m + €10m add ons. (Source: Le Parisien) https://t.co/gRbwDTQN4k

Ekitike prefers a move to Paris or Real Madrid, which might be the reason for the Magpies' failed bid to take him to St. James' Park.

With Mauro Icardi likely to leave, the Frenchman could be of use to the Ligue 1 champions. Campos wants to revamp his squad this summer, and Ekitike, 20, certainly fits the profile of players he wants to target.

Juventus fail to match asking price for Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes has admirers in Turin.

Juventus have failed to match the Parisians' asking price for Leandro Paredes, according to Tuttojuve via Juve FC. The Argentinean midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer. The Bianconeri are among the clubs interested in his signature.

However, the Serie A giants are yet to match the Parisian’s valuation of the 28-year-old. The Ligue 1 champions have put the player up for sale but want €30 million to offload him. Interestingly, Juventus have only offered €15 million for his signature and believe their bid is good enough to snap up the Argentinean.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far