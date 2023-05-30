PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians backed to sign Harry Kane; Achraf Hakimi wants to join Real Madrid, and more - May 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have won Ligue 1 this season with one game to spare. Christophe Galtier’s men next face Clermont Foot on Saturday (June 3) in the league at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been backed to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, full-back Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 30, 2023:

PSG backed to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at the Parc des Princes

Transfer insider Jonathan Johnson has backed PSG to secure the services of Harry Kane this summer.

The English striker’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur is set to run out at the end of next season, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The 29-year-old wants to leave in search of a new challenge, putting clubs across Europe on high alert.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson also named Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich among the other parties interested in Kane’s services.

“With Tottenham Hotspur out of all European competition for the coming season, it might now be time for captain Harry Kane to move away from the London club.

"Although there could be significant interest from Premier League rivals such as Manchester pair City and United, the likes of PSG and also Bayern Munich might be able to attract the England international,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Kane, who will turn 30 in late July, cannot afford to wait any longer for Spurs to get themselves into a position to challenge for trophies which will likely take at least one year longer now.

"Tottenham’s talismanic striker has given the club everything, yet the team still disintegrated around him with his 30-goal Premier League haul all that kept them even in with a shout of Europe.”

Johnson said that Kane’s arrival could help Kylian Mbappe replicate his Les Bleus form at the Parc des Princes.

“Domestic trophies would not be an issue at either PSG or Bayern, with both in need of the sort of profile Kane provides, assuming that Mbappe favours an approach similar to that he enjoys with Les Bleus.

"Goals might be shared out more equally, but a reliable scorer on top of less dependence upon Mbappe and a revamped midfield and defence could turn Les Parisiens into a serious proposition,” wrote Johnson.

Kane, though, could prefer a stay in the Premier League, as he is eyeing Alan Shearer’s record.

Achraf Hakimi wants to join Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi could be on his way out of Paris this summer.

Achraf Hakimi wants to leave PSG this summer to join Real Madrid, according to journalist Jorge Picon.

The Moroccan right-back has not been in his element this season at the Parc des Princes and is reportedly unsettled in Paris. The 24-year-old would prefer to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Hakimi rose through the ranks with Los Blancos but was offloaded before he could earn his place in the starting XI. He has since developed into one of the finest in his position in the world, prompting talk of a potential return to his alma mater.

The La Liga giants could do with a new right-back to compete with and eventually replace Dani Carvajal. Hakimi would be perfect for the role, and the player would jump at the chance of securing a move to his former side.

However, given the animosity between Real Madrid and the Parisians, a move is highly unlikely to materialise.

Parisians eyeing Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Martin Odegaard, according to The Daily Mail. The Norwegian midfielder has been a revelation for Arsenal this season, leading their title charge from the front.

Even though the Gunners failed in their pursuit of the Premier League, Odegaard earned plaudits for his performances. His efforts have also turned heads at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, with multiple changes expected at the club at the end of the season. The Parisians have identified Odegaard as an option to keep the creative juices flowing after the potential departure of both Lionel Messi and Neymar.

However, the Gunners captain is an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, so the club are unlikely to entertain an offer for the player.

