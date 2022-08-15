PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians identify Monaco defender as Milan Skriniar alternative; Christophe Galtier thanks fans for warm reception, and more - August 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their dominant start to the new season with a 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday. The Parisians have now won their first three games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions have identified a Monaco defender as an alternative to Milan Skriniar. Elsewhere, new manager Christophe Galtier has thanked fans for his reception at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 14, 2022:

Parisians identify Axel Disasi as Milan Skriniar alternative

Axel Disasi is wanted at Paris.

PSG have identified Axel Disasi as an alternative to Milan Skriniar, according to French journalist Saber Desfarges.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their backline before the end of the summer and have their eyes on Skriniar. However, prising the Slovakia international away from Inter Milan has proved to be difficult so far.

The Ligue 1 giants are considering alternatives and have their eyes on Disasi. The AS Monaco man is a long-term target for Luis Campos, who had tried to sign him for Lille. Campos remains interested in Disasi and now wants him at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier thanks PSG fans for warm reception

Christophe Galtier has thanked fans for their warm reception at the Parc des Princes. PSG put up a show on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

Speaking to PSG TV after the win, Galtier expressed his gratitude to the home fans.

“Thank you to the fans. It was a warm welcome. The stadium was packed; there was a great atmosphere. But the players were also keen to get off to a good start at home, and we had to show the same face as in the two previous matches, in the Trophee des Champions and in Clermont,” said Galtier.

The French manager went on to analyse the game and expressed satisfaction at his team's performance.

“I found the team very interesting in the game, with a real desire to score goals, to combine with each other. We brought a lot of danger to the opponent's goal. There was a little bit of slackness, or a little physical lapse during 10 minutes, where it was more difficult to make coordinated and collective efforts,” said Galtier.

He added:

“This gave Montpellier opportunities. It's probably linked to both the heat and the fitness of the players. It is very hot at the moment in the training sessions. But on the whole, we are obviously very satisfied. We scored five goals; we could have scored more. It's a good sign for the what's ahead.”

However, Galtier would like to see improvements at the back, as his team failed to keep a clean sheet.

“There are still those two goals we conceded, which is never good. Both the goalkeeper and the defenders had a good attacking game. Obviously there are grumbles on the defensive side when we concede goals; there was that slackness due to a little physical lapse, but overall we're happy with this win to have scored 5 goals,” said Galtier.

PSG face Lille in Ligue 1 next Sunday (August 22).

Presnel Kimpembe opens up on win over Montpellier

Presnel Kimpembe helped his team continue their winning streak on Saturday.

Presnel Kimpembe has revealed that PSG enjoyed their victory against Montpellier on Sunday. The Parisians cruised to a 5-2 win, thanks to another impressive performance.

Speaking to Canal Football Club after the game, the French defender expressed disappointment at not managing a clean sheet.

“We are happy; we enjoy. Having fun is important. Victory remains the most important. If you can have more fun, that’s fine. We try to be in place. We wanted to do a clean sheet. Unfortunately, we take two; so we are also disappointed. You have to be careful not to concede goals,” said Kimpembe.

He added:

“These are details, but to win matches, you must not concede goals. The most important thing is the team above all. Kylian Mbappe? He missed a penalty; it’s a shame. All great players miss it. Neymar scored the next. It’s like that. We have to stay focused for the next matches.”

Kimpembe has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

