PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians impressed by Lionel Messi's humility; club interested in Bayern Munich winger, and more - 7 January 2022

PSG have their eyes on the Ligue 1 title last year. The Parisians are currently atop the league table after 19 games, leading second-placed Nice by a whopping 13 points.

Meanwhile, PSG have been impressed by Lionel Messi's humility. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Bayern Munich winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7th January 2022.

PSG impressed by Lionel Messi's humility

PSG have been impressed by Lionel Messi's behind-the-scenes behaviour.

PSG have been impressed by Lionel Messi's behind-the-scenes behaviour, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer, but has endured an uncharacteristically slow start to life in Paris.

Messi has not been his prolific self at the Parc des Princes so far. The Argentinean has registered just six goals from 16 appearances for the Parisians this season, with only one of those strikes coming in Ligue 1.

Nevertheless, PSG are happy with Messi's performances on the pitch so far. The Argentinean has helped the Parisians qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League, where he has scored five times in as many games. He has been uncharacteristically quiet in the league, but the French side are delighted to have Messi in the team.

PSG have also been impressed by Messi's behaviour behind the scenes in training. The 34-year-old's humility and modesty has also touched the right chord with the Parisians. The Argentinean has asked not to be treated differently, despite being a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi has not looked to assert his dominance in the dressing room, and that has impressed his PSG teammates. The 34-year-old missed the midweek game due to a bout with COVID-19. However, Messi subsequently tested negative, and has returned to the Parc des Princes.

Parisians interested in Kingsley Coman

PSG are interested in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

PSG are interested in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, according to journalist Julian Maynard.

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on the Frenchman, whose future with the Bavarians is up in the air. Coman has two years left on his contract, but could be sold by Bayern unless he agrees an extension soon. PSG are monitoring Coman's situation with interest.

Julien Maynard @JulienMaynard Coman dispose d’une bonne côte en Angleterre (Chelsea, Manchester City - pas de contact direct avec Guardiola néanmoins).

Paris suit sa situation, mais revenir en France n’est pas une priorité dans l’esprit du joueur. Coman dispose d’une bonne côte en Angleterre (Chelsea, Manchester City - pas de contact direct avec Guardiola néanmoins). Paris suit sa situation, mais revenir en France n’est pas une priorité dans l’esprit du joueur.

The Frenchman is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City. Despite interest from the Parisians, the player doesn't want to return to France. He's locked in negotiations with Bayern Munich, so a stay at the Allianz Arena cannot be ruled out.

Lucas Paqueta's agent rubbishes links with PSG

Lucas Paqueta's agent Edouardo Uram has denied rumours linking the player with PSG.

Lucas Paqueta's agent Edouardo Uram has denied rumours linking the player with PSG. The Brazilian has admirers at the Parc des Princes, and it was rumoured that he was set to join the Parisians.

However, speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Uram rubbished those rumours.

"It is not on the agenda; it does not exist! The only thing that is true is that Lucas is in very good shape. He plays very well. Moreover, he is one of the best players in Ligue 1," said Uram.

“Leonardo knows him very well, since Flamengo. Someone put it all together to generate this speculation. But there is no appeal. Nothing on my phone, nothing in Lyon,” continued Uram.

