PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians were interested in Bayern Munich defender in summer; Neymar delighted to reach 100 Ligue 1 appearances, and more - September 19, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 1-0 win over Lyon on Sunday, thanks to an early Lionel Messi strike as Christophe Galtier's men returned to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Parisians were interested in a Bayern Munich defender this summer. Elsewhere, Neymar is delighted to reach 100 Ligue 1 appearances.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 19, 2022:

PSG were interested in Benjamin Pavard this summer

Benjamin Pavard was wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG were among the clubs monitoring Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to Telefoot via PSG Talk.

The French defender's future at the Allianz Arena was up in the air after the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. However, Pavard ended up staying in Munich, while the Parisians went on to sign Nordi Mukiele.

Speaking recently to Telefoot, Pavard said that he was approached by many clubs this summer.

“I questioned myself. I had calls from different clubs with my agent. Afterwards, I had the coach with whom we spoke and with whom we have a good relationship," said Pavard.

He added:

“He made me understand that I was in his plans, that I was important for the team. Maybe one day I’ll go to one of these clubs; you never know what the future holds. I’m still a year at Bayern Munich. Afterward, we have time to project ourselves.”

Pavard has appeared eight times across competitions for the Bavarians this season, scoring twice.

Neymar delighted to reach 100 Ligue 1 appearances

Neymar has lit up the Parc des Princes since his arrival in 2017.

Neymar is over the moon after completing 100 appearances in Ligue 1. The Brazilian has registered 77 goals and 44 assists in the French top flight since arriving at the Parisians in 2017.

Speaking to PSGTV after the game, Neymar said that he was happy with the win and with the team's performance.

“I feel very happy to have reached this many games in Ligue 1 with PSG. I’m also even more happy that we won the game. Yes it was a very good game tonight; we played very well. We won the game even though the game was difficult against a tough opponent," said Neymar.

He added:

"We had to be good defensively and going forward, and that’s what enabled us to win this game, which was the most important part.”

Neymar has made a blistering start to the new campaign, netting 11 times in as many games across competitions and making eight assists this season.

Christophe Galtier provides update on Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti remains a vital cog in Christophe Galtier's plans.

Christophe Galtier has said that further tests are required to assess the severity of Marco Verratti's injury. The Italian midfielder picked up a knock on Sunday and had to be taken off in the second half.

After the game, as cited by PSG Talk, Galtier said that Verratti will return to Paris to get his injury evaluated.

"He’s hit in the calf. It is a blow. We can be worried because when Marco cannot continue, (as) he is injured. He will have tests tomorrow (Monday). He was to join directly his selection, but he will go back to Paris to evaluate his injury. It is a blow to the calf, at first sight," said Galtier.

Verratti completed 88 passes and won three ground duels before he had to leave the field.

The Euro 2020 winner has made 11 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season. It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old features in Italy's UEFA Nations League clash against England at the San Siro in Milan on Friday (September 23).

