PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians not interested in Juventus defender; Christophe Galtier delighted to take charge at Parc des Princes, and more - July 5, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to usher in a new era under Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman was unveiled as the new Parisians manager on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions are not interested in a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Galtier is delighted to take charge in Paris. On that note, here's a look at the major PSG transfer stories as on July 5, 2022:

PSG not interested in Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is likely to leave Turin this summer.

PSG are not interested in Matthijs de Ligt, according to Get French Football News. The Dutch defender is planning to cut ties with Juventus this summer. The 22-yer-old’s contract with the Bianconeri runs till 2024, and the Serie A giants have offered to renew his deal. However, de Ligt is keen for a new challenge.

The player has been offered to the Parisians by his agent Rafaela Pimenta. However, the Ligue 1 champions have turned down the opportunity, as they are confident of securing the signature of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

Christophe Galtier delighted to take charge at Parc des Princes

New PSG manager Christophe Galtier has said that he's very happy to take charge at the club. Galtier has taken over from Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English ✍️



Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach.



#ICICESTPARIS ✍️Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. 🆕✍️💼Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. ❤️💙 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/iE0zJ1nz8c

Speaking to the club's website after his unveiling, the Frenchman said that it's an honour for him to take charge of the Parisians.

"Firstly, when you become Paris Saint-Germain coach, you are becoming the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world, with global exposure, the Parc des Princes, Paris, the capital, Paris Saint-Germain and its wonderful colours. … There could of course be a lot of pressure, but that's not how I see it. I was of course proud and also a little emotional when I arrived at the Parc des Princes, because I know a lot of coaches would have liked to have been in my position,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“There's the weight of responsibility. We have an obligation to get results, not only in terms of victories but also in terms of the quality of our play and our image. That's what I'm going to focus on in my work with my players, my technical team and my medical staff to ensure that we cannot just have a pleasant season, but a magnificent one."

The former Nice manager hailed the Parc des Princes as a 'magnificent' stadium.

"It's a unique venue! I was fortunate enough to be able to go out onto the pitch and see the stadium empty. It's a magnificent, historic stadium. Season after season, the atmosphere gets bigger and bigger, with of course more and more expectations in terms of the club's aims and means, but I'm very happy. I will be very happy to this time be on the bench on the right side to direct my team,” said Galtier.

He added:

“It's got to be one of the stadiums that makes the biggest impression on you, both by its beauty and its name, the Parc des Princes. Do we have princes on the pitch? Above all, I hope we'll have very high-quality players completely committed to the project that has been redefined by the owners. I'm naturally touched and also very proud to be able to be inside this stadium."

Christophe Galtier wants Neymar in Paris

Neymar could stay in Paris next season.

Christophe Galtier is hoping to keep Neymar at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer. The Brazilian’s future is up in the air, with multiple reports previously claiming that his time with PSG could be coming to an end.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’ve already clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG”. PSG manager Galtier on Neymar: “I want Neymar to stay here with us. He’s kind of world class player, all the managers in the world want top players like him”.“I’ve already clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG”. PSG manager Galtier on Neymar: “I want Neymar to stay here with us. He’s kind of world class player, all the managers in the world want top players like him”. 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG“I’ve already clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG”. https://t.co/PjiTpLorlU

However, the 30-yer-old has received a lifeline since the arrival of the new Parisians manager. Speaking to the press, Galtier lavished praise on Neymar.

“He is a world-class player. One of the best on the planet. Which coach would not want to have him in their team? I have an idea of exactly what I expect from him. I hope that he stays with us,” said Galtier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far