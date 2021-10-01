PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians interested in Napoli striker; club keeping tabs on Inter Milan star, and more - 1st October 2021

PSG travel to Roazhon Park on Sunday to face Rennes in Ligue 1. Buoyed by Lionel Messi‘s first goal for the club in midweek, the Parisians will be hoping to make light work of a Rennes side that has won just two of their eight league games this season.

Meanwhile, off the field, PSG have identified a Napoli striker as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman departs the Parc des Princes next year. The Parisians are also keeping a close eye on an Inter Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st October 2021

PSG identify Victor Osimhen as Kylian Mbappe replacement

PSG have identified Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to PSG Talk via Calciomercato.

The Frenchman's future was the talk of the town this summer as Real Madrid attempted to prise him away with an astronomical bid. Even though the Parisians held firm, there's a growing belief that Mbappe could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, despite the best efforts of the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG are preparing contingency plans in case such a scenario unfolds, and have turned their attention to Osimhen. The Napoli star has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals from seven games so far. The 22-year-old certainly has the attributes to entice the Parisians, finishing last season with ten goals from 30 games.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Italian journalist Ciro Venerato: "Osimhen is already worth three times as much, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City all keen on the Nigerian." Italian journalist Ciro Venerato: "Osimhen is already worth three times as much, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City all keen on the Nigerian."

However, Osimhen's current deal expires in 2025, so securing his signature would be no walk on the park for PSG. The Parisians have the financial muscle to complete a deal, but are expected to try and convince Mbappe to stay. If the Frenchman decides otherwise, the Ligue 1 giants could break the bank for Osimhen.

Parisians keeping tabs on Nicolo Barella

PSG are keeping a close eye on Nicolo Barella.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Nicolo Barella, according to PSG Talk via FC Inter News. The Parisians were linked with Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but failed to complete deals for either player. PSG are keen to bolster their midfield, and have included Barella in their list of targets.

The Italian's current deal expires in 2024, but he desires a salary hike that would see him earn at least €5.5 million per year. Inter Milan do not want to entertain his demands amid their financial turmoils, so they could opt to offload him. The Parisians are ready to intervene, and bring him to Barella if such an opportunity arises.

Moussa Diaby open to a return to the Parc des Princes

Moussa Diaby is open to a return to the Parc des Princes.

Former PSG star Moussa Diaby is open to a return to the Parc des Princes in the future. Speaking to L'Equipe, the Bayer Leverkusen star also claimed he had no regrets about leaving the Parisians:

"I am the first supporter of PSG. But when I left, it was to have more playing time. I tell myself that we have to leave to come back stronger. Why not come back to PSG one day with a different status? One of my goals is to go to a club like that with that status one day,” said Diaby.

