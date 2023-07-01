PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians plotting €80 million Bernardo Silva move; AS Roma want Renato Sanches, and more - July 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to invest heavily in the squad this summer. The Ligue 1 champions will be eager to end their European duck in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are plotting an €80 million move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Elsewhere, AS Roma are eyeing attacker Renato Sanches this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 1, 2023:

PSG plotting €80 million Bernardo Silva move

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are ready to push for Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Le Parisien.

The Portuguese is expected to leave Manchester City this year and a reunion with sporting director Luis Campos in Paris remains on the cards. Silva has been outstanding for the Cityzens in recent seasons, so the Premier League champions are expected to extract a premium for his signature.

The Parisians are planning to invest €200 million to refurbish their attack this summer. Central to their plans is Silva, and the club are ready to sanction a €80 million bid for the 28-year-old.

The French giants also want Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but are lagging behind Bayern Munich in the race for the Englishman. Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Rashford have been touted as alternatives to the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

AS Roma want Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches could leave Paris this summer

AS Roma are interested in Renato Sanches, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Portuguese midfielder joined PSG last summer but endured an injury-plagued season at the Parc des Princes. He registered just 27 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals, and is now surplus to requirements at the club.

The Parisians are planning massive changes to their midfield before the start of the new season, but Sanches is not part of plans. Roma are long-term admirers of the Portuguese and lost out on his signature last summer.

They're ready to return for him this year and have identified the Portuguese as an alternative to Davide Frattesi. The Serie A side have a cordial relationship with the French giants, so a move could see the light of day.

Parisians backed to re-sign Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons could make a return to Paris this summer.

PSG are likely to win the race to sign Xavi Simons this summer, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Dutch midfielder left the Parisians last summer to join PSV Eindhoven and enjoyed an explosive debut campaign with the Eredivisie side. Simons registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions, forcing clubs across Europe to take note.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Ligue 1 champions have a buy-back clause in the 20-year-old's contract which has come into effect this month.

"PSG do have a buy-back clause for Simons, which is very low – just €6m, which is an absolute bargain when you consider how quickly he has developed at PSV in the last year or so," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"It’s no surprise to now see interest from Arsenal and other clubs in him, but it’s all a bit premature at the moment because his clause doesn’t become active until July, and PSG also need to get Luis Enrique in place, while the club also have a few other signings lined up.

"So while this move can’t be ruled out, I wouldn’t expect this to become more formalised, until maybe mid-July."

Johnson suggested that that there's very little risk associated with the move, as the French giants could easily cash in on the player next summer if things don't work.

"The other possibility as well is that, given what Simons is worth on the market now, there is some scope for PSG actioning his return, seeing if they can make it work, and if it doesn’t, then maybe move him on again in the next twelve months or so at a considerable profit on the €6m fee," wrote Johnson.

Luis Enrique is likely to have the final say in any move for Simons this summer.

