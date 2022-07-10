PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians prioritising move for Nice midfielder; Inter Milan defender close to arriving in Paris, and more - July 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are determined to make a mark in Europe next season. The Parisians have already installed Christophe Galtier at the helm of affairs at the Parc des Princes to help facilitate their objective.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions are prioritising a move for a Nice midfielder. Elsewhere, an Inter Milan defender is close to joining the French giants. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 10, 2022:

PSG prioritising Khephren Thuram move

PSG are prioritising a move for Khephren Thuram, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The French midfielder enjoyed a good run under Christophe Galtier at Nice last season, registering four goals and three assists from 41 games across competitions. A reunion is reportedly on the cards this summer, with the player a priority for sporting director Luis Campos.

The 21-year-old is under contract with Nice till 2024 and is valued at €40 million. However, the Parisians will have to offload players before they can initiate a move for Thuram. The Frenchman is also wanted by Newcastle United, so the Parisians champions might have to move swiftly to get their man.

Milan Skriniar close to arriving in Paris

Milan Skriniar is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer.

Milan Skriniar is edging closer to PSG, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via The Cult of Calcio.

The player has already agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 champions a couple of weeks ago. He has accepted a five-year deal that will see him earn a net annual salary of €7.7million. The Parisians are locked in negotiations with Inter Milan to strike a deal.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra



[via PSG have offered €65M to sign Milan Skriniar. The defender has already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 at €7.5M/yr + bonuses. Paris are confident to close the deal in the next days.[via @NicoSchira PSG have offered €65M to sign Milan Skriniar. The defender has already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 at €7.5M/yr + bonuses. Paris are confident to close the deal in the next days. [via @NicoSchira]

Talks have progressed well and the French giants are reportedly a step away from securing the signature of the Slovak international. After their initial offer of €50m was rejected, PSG have returned with an improved offer of €65m including add-ons, which is likely to be accepted.

Mauricio Pochettino could eventually replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino could take charge at the Emirates in the future

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair believes Mauricio Pochettino could take over from Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard decides to leave Manchester City. The Argentinean was sacked by PSG this summer after failing to deliver the Champions League.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I feel



“Man City could be the one for him! If Pep leaves, it’s a hot seat ready to take.”



@Trevor8Sinclair believes he can see Mauricio Pochettino managing Man City! “I feel #MCFC might be the club for Pochettino! He knows how to handle egos.”“Man City could be the one for him! If Pep leaves, it’s a hot seat ready to take.”@Trevor8Sinclair believes he can see Mauricio Pochettino managing Man City! 👀 “I feel #MCFC might be the club for Pochettino! He knows how to handle egos.”🔥 “Man City could be the one for him! If Pep leaves, it’s a hot seat ready to take.”@Trevor8Sinclair believes he can see Mauricio Pochettino managing Man City! 👔 https://t.co/4KkFUykuNV

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair said Pochettino has the ability to manage big players and would be ideal for the Citizens.

“You look at [Pochettino]; he knows how to do with egos. He seems to have a fantastic rapport with players. It doesn’t matter how big the players I’ve just seen him managing Messi and Mbappe, Neymar. So on that side of things, I think he’s safe hands. I think he’s a charming man. He comes across well in the media, and I actually feel Manchester City might be the club for him,” said Sinclair.

He added:

“I think he might have a little sabbatical now because I’m sure he’s not struggling for finances. But I think Manchester City could be the one for him because I think if Pep is going to walk away at a certain stage, that might be a hot seat ready to take Pochettino.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far