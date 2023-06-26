PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians reach Luis Enrique agreement; club suffer Bernardo Silva setback, and more - June 26, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to revamp their squad before the start of the new season. Christophe Galtier's team fared poorly in the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded campaign, getting eliminated in the Round of 16, but won the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have reached an agreement with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to take over the reins of the first team. Elsewhere, the French giants have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 26, 2023:

PSG reach Luis Enrique agreement

Luis Enrique is all set to take charge at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique has agreed to take over as the new PSG manager, according to Marca.

The Ligue 1 champions are in the hunt for Christophe Galtier's replacement this summer, with the French manager failing to live up to expectations in Paris. Galtier defended the Ligue 1 title, but his team faltered in the Champions League and Coupe de France.

The Frenchman was always expected to make way this summer, with Julian Nagelsmann initially looking like the favourite to take over at the Parc des Princes. However, the Parisians failed to agree terms with the former Bayer Munich manager and have since moved on to Enrique. The Spaniard is without a job since parting ways with his national team after a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

However, Enrique's stock remains high, thanks to his stunning record with Barcelona, where he won the continental treble. The Spaniard has now agreed to take charge of PSG, who are hoping that his experience can help them end their misfortunes in the Champions League. Enrique has agreed a two-year contract with the option for an additional year. His appointment is likely to be made public on June 28.

The Spanish manager is expected to be handed money to spend on squad improvements. Lionel Messi has left the club, while Kylian Mbappe's future hangs in the balance. Neymar is also linked with an exit from the Parisians. Hence, Enrique will look to revamp his attack before the start of the new campaign.

Parisians suffer Bernardo Silva setback

Bernardo Silva is wanted in Paris.

PSG have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva, according to Goal. The Portuguese midfielder is looking for a fresh challenge this summer and wants to leave Manchester City.

The Parisians are long-term admirers of the player, with Luis Campos eager for a reunion in Paris. The two worked together during their time at Monaco. The Ligue 1 champions are locked in talks with City to facilitate a deal amid interest from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have agreed to sign Ilkay Gundogan on a Bosman move this summer but are eyeing further reinforcements. They have set their sights on Silva and might have an opportunity to secure his services this summer.

PSG have failed to strike a deal with the Premier League champions, with the two clubs being some way apart in their valuation of the 28-year-old. The Parisians are reluctant to match City's asking price for the Portuguese, which could pave the path for Barcelona to take advantage.

Silva's contract with City runs till 2025, so the club are under no pressure to sell Silva this year.

PSG €10 million short of Luis Hernandez asking price

Luis Hernandez is likely to arrive in Paris.

PSG are still some way apart from Bayern Munich's valuation of Lucas Hernandez, according to journalist Mano Bonke.

The French defender is a priority target for the Parisians this summer, with the club looking to add more steel to their backline. The Ligue 1 champions have established contact with the Bavarians and are in the final stage of negotiations.

The Bundesliga champions would have liked the player to continue his stay at the Allianz Arena. However, Hernandez enters the final year of his contract with the club next month and is reluctant to sign a new deal.

Bayern have decided to cash in on the Frenchman this summer and want €50 million for his signature, but PSG are only willing to offer €40 million for the 27-year-old.

Poll : 0 votes