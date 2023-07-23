PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians ready to offload Kylian Mbappe; club submit €12 million offer for Bono, and more - July 23, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defended their league title last season but missed out on the UEFA Champions League once again. Luis Enrique has been roped in this month to improve the club's fortunes in the continent.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have decided to offload superstar striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the French giants have offered €12 million for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 23, 2023:

PSG ready to offload Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's time at the Parc des Princes could be coming to an end.

PSG have put Kylian Mbappe up for sale, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians are frustrated by the French forward's refusal to extend his deal that expires in 2024. The Ligue 1 champions have decided to call time on the 24-year-old's stay in Paris, with Real Madrid and Chelsea among clubs interested in his services.

In his column for Caught Offside, PSG removed Mbappe from their pre-season tour squad, as they want to sell him.

"Kylian Mbappe hasn’t travelled with the PSG squad to Japan. No injury, no other things, the decision is official and has been made by Paris Saint-Germain, so it’s not a mutual decision.

"Starting from today, PSG have decided that Kylian Mbappe is no longer in the first-team squad and is available on the market," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the Parisians are worried that Mbappe has agreed to join Los Blancos for free in 2024.

"Paris Saint-Germain believe Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them on a free transfer in the summer of 24. The reality is that PSG, knowing that, prefer to negotiate right now with no veto to any club," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"PSG are formally saying to all the clubs if they want Kylian Mbappe now, this summer, in these days, in these weeks, they can come with a bid. PSG are open to selling Mbappé immediately."

Despite his contract situation, Mbappe is likely to cost a fortune this summer

Parisians submit €12 million offer for Bono

Yassine Bounou is wanted in Paris.

PSG have submitted a €12 million offer for Yassine Bounou, according to Foot Mercato.

The Parisians are working to improve their squad, and Enrique has identified a new goalkeeper as a pressing need. The Spanish manager is not convinced with Ginaluigi Donnarumma and wants someone more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Bounou has been identified as a candidate for the role, and the Ligue 1 champions have initiated the process to bring him to Paris. The 32-year-old has been a key figure for Sevilla in recent years but recently lost his No. 1 position at the club.

The La Liga side are willing to listen to offers for the Moroccan due to their financial constraints. PSG are ready to take advantage of the situation, but Sevilla want €20 million for their prized asset.

PSG initiate contact for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers in Paris.

PSG have stepped up efforts to sign Rasmus Hojlund, according to L'Equipe. The Danish striker is a target for Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old and are locked in negotiations with Atalanta for his signature.

However, talks are yet to yield a positive outcome, with both clubs still way apart in their valuation of Hojlund. The Parisians are also in the market for a new striker and have now entered the race for the Dane.

The Ligue 1 champions have initiated contact with Atalanta and are now planning to ruin Manchester United's plans.